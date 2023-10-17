Humza Yousaf has pledged to increase arts and culture funding by the Scottish Government by £100 million by 2028, as arms-length agency Creative Scotland said it looked forward to more detail on how the money would be allocated.

The First Minister suggested the move would “more than double” the amount ringfenced for the culture sector and arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My Yousaf described the pledge as “a huge vote of confidence” in the future of the culture sector weeks after his Government came under fire for reinstating a 10 per cent funding cut for Creative Scotland.

It is not yet known what Creative Scotland’s share of the additional funding will be over the next five years, as the Government also provides direct funding to national museums, galleries and performing companies, as well as some cultural events.

A spokeswoman for Creative Scotland said the body welcomed Mr Yousaf’s commitment, adding: "We look forward to seeing more detail, and to working with the Scottish Government to address the significant and ongoing financial challenges that face Scotland's culture and creative sector, to ensure its continued success."

Arts organisations have been lobbying for more than a year for the Government to tackle a growing financial crisis, which has been blamed on rising costs, prolonged standstill funding, Brexit and reduced audiences since the pandemic.

The extra funding has been pledged weeks after Scottish cultural organisations joined to urge the Government to find another £104m to head off the prospect of widespread closures and job losses.

Scottish First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf making his keynote speech during the party's conference in Aberdeen. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

They have urged the Government to increase arts and culture funding to 1 per cent of its overall spending over the next few years, which would be around £250m more than it is at present.

The Culture Counts network, which represents arts organisations, festivals and attractions across Scotland, told Holyrood’s culture committee that Scotland is 28th out of 34 countries in Europe when it comes to arts funding per head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creative Scotland gets around £64m a year in annual funding from the Government, while a further £88m is ringfenced for the national museums and galleries, and £23m is allocated to national performance companies, including Scottish Ballet and Scottish Opera.

Mr Yousaf said: “Our nation is rich in culture and the arts. “Culture is a reflection of who we are, and who we hope to be as a people.

Edinburgh International Festival director Nicola Benedetti with First Minister Minister Humza Yousaf and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, honorary president of the Fringe Society at the Scottish Government's festivals reception. Picture Andrew Perry

“We don’t just value culture and the arts for the economic impact they bring, we value them for their own sake, for the joy they bring the world. I want to send a clear signal today about my ambition for culture in Scotland.

“We’re not just going to protect our arts funding. We’re not just going to increase it in line with inflation. We’re going to go further than that. I can announce that over the next five years we will more than double our investment in Scotland’s arts and culture.

“This means that by the end of the five years, our investment will be £100m higher than it is today. This is a huge vote of confidence in the future of our culture sector and in the vital work of bodies like Screen Scotland, Creative Scotland and our festivals.

“If politics is about choices, I choose to ensure that Scotland’s arts and culture are supported to grow at home, and be seen across the world.”

Culture secretary Angus Robertson said: “Our nation’s culture is a reflection of who we are, and who we hope to be as a people. Culture is one of Scotland’s key economic strengths and today’s announcement signals our ambition for our culture sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad