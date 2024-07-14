Slow Horses star and BAFTA-winning director become official champions of reborn Edinburgh Filmhouse

Jack Lowden and Charlotte Wells named as inaugural patrons

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slow Horses star Jack Lowden and Aftersun writer-director Charlotte Wells have been named as the first official ambassadors of Edinburgh's reborn Filmhouse.

The Olivier-winning actor and BAFTA-winning filmmaker have agreed to become the inaugural patrons of the art house cinema ahead of its planned reopening early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were both leading supporters in the campaign to save the Edinburgh Filmhouse in the wake of its sudden closure in October 2022 after the collapse of its arts charity operator Centre for the Moving Image.

Lead actors Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal, with Charlotte Wells, the writer and director of Aftersun, which opened the 2022 Edinburgh International Film Festival. Picture: Getty/Euan Cherry

Their appointments as official champions have been announced as the new charity behind the revival plan announced they had signed a final lease agreement with the building’s owners, Caledonian Heritage, which will allow work to get underway on a refurbishment of the Lothian Road landmark.

Its future as a cinema was secured in March after the UK Government agreed to provide funding to the tune of £1.5m to pay for a refurbishment of the Filmhouse, which had operated in the former church building for more than 40 years.

New seating, extra legroom, a revamped cafe-bar, a new foyer and the addition of a fourth screen are all planned as part of the refurbishment, which Scottish Government agency Screen Scotland and Edinburgh City Council are also supporting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than £2.3m has now been secured for the revival of the Filmhouse since the launch of an “Open The Doors” rescue bid and fundraising campaign last September.

Aftersun star Frankie Corio and writer-director Charlotte Wells on the red carpet at the BAFTA Scotland Awards in Glasgow. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Lowden has been appointed to the role ahead of his return to the stage in Scotland at next month’s Edinburgh International Festival, where he is appearing in a new David Ireland play, The Fifth Step.

He will reunite with with the National Theatre of Scotland, which gave him his first major role when he was cast by director John Tiffany in the lead role of Cammy for its tour of Gregory Burke’s play Black Watch in 2010 while he was in his final year at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow.

Wells, who was brought up in Edinburgh, has cited the huge impact on her career of a Filmhouse education initiative, Scottish Kids Are Making Movies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowden said: “I made a bee-line for the Filmhouse when I lived in Edinburgh and loved the diversity of its programme, showing films from around the world, as well supporting independent and local filmmakers, and so many film festivals have a platform there.

Charlotte Wells poses with the award for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer 'Aftersun' at the Bafta Film Awards ceremony in London (Picture Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

"I’m delighted that it’s on track to re-open. I’m honoured to be a patron and champion of what will be again a truly great independent cinema.”

Wells said: “I’m so pleased that these doors will finally reopen, providing an essential space in Edinburgh for audiences to discover films they might not otherwise see.