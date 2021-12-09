Sir Billy Connolly says he would return to live in Scotland 'at the drop of a hat’

Sir Billy Connolly has been a regular visitor to Glasgow in recent years.

The legendary comic spoke of his affection for his native Glasgow in a live Facebook event/During the Waterstones event, which was hosted by author and broadcaster Damian barr, the star revealed he wanted his ashes scattered on Loch Lomond.He spoke how he would like a grave stone on its banks and turned on its side so that fishermen could have a cup of tea on top it.The 79-year-old revealed he had never considered turning down his knighthood and recalled his nerves at receiving his honour at Buckingham Palace because he was worried about his legs giving way.

The comic diagnosed with Parkinson's while undergoing surgery for early-stage prostate cancer in 2013 and officially retired from live comedy five years later.

Sir Billy and his wife Pamela, who have been based in the United States for more than 30 years, previously owned a 12-bedroom home, Candacraig House, in Aberdeenshire, but sold it in 2014. The couple have lived in Quay West, in Florida, for the last few years.

Asked is he felt time is passing faster as he is getting older, Sir Billy said: "No, time has kind of stood still. It's weird. It’s the way I’ved lived my life, the way I’ve changed and the places I’ve lived in.

“I lived in Los Angeles for 15 years years and in New York for 15 years. I’ve been here in Quay West for three or four years and lived in London for lots of years.

"Most people’s lives have a kind of straight line. Mine has kind of chopped and changed. It’s been lovely. It’s stopped me being homesick. I come from everywhere.”

Asked if he would consider returning to Scotland to live, Sir Billy said: “Oh yeah, I would live there at the drop of a hat. I think it’s a great place to live. “I’ve got the whole family to think about. They’ve all got jobs and careers.

Sir Billy Connolly poses with his wife Pamela Stephenson, after being knighted by the Duke of Cambridge during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2018. Picture: John Stillwell - WPA Pool / Getty Images

“I don't really think much about where I'm going to live. I live where I am.

"You may not believe this but Pamela went and bought a house in Quay West and didn’t tell me. She sold the New York house, so I had nowhere to live. I had to come here. She just does that. It makes life very interesting.

"Glasgow is very, much my home. Even now, talking about it I get a kind of vibration. It’s a lovely place. It means a great deal to me.

“It’s a lovely town to come from. It has the same feeling as a granny in your life. It's a wise old woman It can nail you, but it can also raise you up. One minute you feel like crying, the next minute you are dancing. It’s a good place.”Sir Billy told Barr he had lost all trust in politicians.