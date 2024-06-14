Murrayfield hosted Scotland’s biggest ever all-ticket concerts

A review of Taylor Swift's concerts at Murrayfield is to explore claims that ticketless fans were able to walk into the stadium unchecked.

A video posted on social media suggested that a gate had been left open at the perimeter of the stadium as one of the sold-out shows was starting. The video sparked concerns online over the security arrangements around what were the biggest all-ticket concerts ever held in Scotland.

Scottish Rugby officials described the footage as “unverified”, but said the video would be included in official “security debriefs” on the concerts.

Nearly 220,000 fans saw Taylor Swift perform at her three concerts at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Around 3,000 staff and volunteers were involved in the concerts, which attracted almost 220,000 fans after councillors agreed to increase Murrayfield’s concert capacity from 67,000 to 73,000.

Speaking after the concerts, Scottish Rugby’s director of stadium and development operations, Mark Laidlaw, said successfully hosting the concerts had been “a huge achievement”.

He added: “Not just for everyone from Scottish Rugby who worked on making this event happen, but also for all partners that we have worked with since the tour was announced last year. We work closely with Edinburgh City Council, the emergency services and local travel providers for all of our events.

“We also have to thank the almost 3,000 front-of-house show-day staff and volunteers that help us deliver a safe and enjoyable event, from blue crew volunteers to ticketing, stewards, first-aiders and many more.”

The fan who posted the video on TikTok, who went along with her daughter to sit outside Murrayfield, said she was amazed she was able to follow her through an open gate followed by “a string” of other people.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Rugby said: “We're aware of the reports. Public safety is a key priority and whilst this video is unverified, it will be included in any security debriefs.

"We cannot go into any further details about our security measures.”

A council spokesman said: “These are matters relating to the venue’s operation and security. Consequently these are for Scottish Rugby and Police Scotland to comment on.

"We get confirmation from Police Scotland that they’re are happy with the plans in order to meet the requirements of our special safety certificate.

"We’ll be holding a multi-agency debrief to review the concerts. These meetings usually take place six-eight weeks post event, which is standard practice for events of this scale.”

Police Scotland declined to comment.

Swift confirmed earlier this week described the Eras tour as the “most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life” as she confirmed it will end in December.

The pop superstar moved to Liverpool after playing three back-to-back shows in Edinburgh, and will move onto Cardiff, London and Dublin.

It was also revealed earlier this week the enthusiastic dancing by tens of thousands of Swift fans at her record-breaking concerts in the Scottish capital was picked up by earthquake monitors.

