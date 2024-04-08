Search launched for child stars for new Scottish production of The Sound of Music

Pitlochry Festival has launched a hunt for young stars to appear in its production of The Sound of Music.

It is the musical that has captured the hearts of generations for 60 years.

Now one of Scotland’s leading theatres is set to create a new generation of young stage stars – by casting first-time actors in a brand new production of The Sound of Music.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has launched a hunt for several teams of children and young people to star as six out of seven von Trapp family children in its production, which will be staged in the run-up to Christmas.

A new production of The Sound of Music will be staged at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 15 November till 22 December. Picture: Fraser Band

The venue, which is surrounded by the hills of Highland Perthshire, will be hosting two days of open auditions next month to help cast the roles of Friedrich, Louisa, Kurt, Brigitta, Marta and Gretl.

And it has insisted that no previous acting experience is required for the production – simply “a love of singing,” the famous passion of Maria, the central character, who is tasked with looking after the seven children of retired naval Captain von Trapp.

Based on the true-life story of the Trapp Family Singers, who fled Nazi-occupied Austria in the run-up to the Second World War, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical was a Broadway and West End end before it was turned into an Oscar-winning movie, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, in 1965.Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s production will explore how Maria “turns the Captain’s orderly life upside down and instils a love of music in his, as well as in each of his children’s hearts.”

The show will be directed by Elizabeth Newman, the theatre’s artistic director.

She said: I’m over the moon that we’re going to produce The Sound of Music for audiences this year.

“Now I am so excited to embark on the journey of finding our very own von Trapp children, who undoubtedly carry the spirit of the story.

"We’re looking to find young people aged between six and 16 years old who’d like to take on the challenge of playing the iconic characters of Friedrich, Louisa, Kurt, Brigitta, Marta and dear Gretl.

“It’s vital we create an authentic family for the production. The story is so dependent on Maria restoring (and indeed inspiring) Captain Von Trapp to support his children and ultimately help him to be the father he wants to be and to express love.”

Open to anyone aged between 6 and 16 years old on 23 December, the auditions are being held at Pitlochry Festival Theatre on 7 and 8 May from 5pm.

Participants will be asked to sing and dance in a group, and read from a script at the auditions.

A pre-rehearsal and workshop week is being held at the theatre on 15 July with full rehearsals running between 14 October and 14 November, mostly in the evenings and weekends. The young companies of actors will appear throughout the run, from 15 November till 22 December.

Ms Newman added: "We’ve had young companies and adult community companies in productions over the years. but The Sound of Music is so special as the young cast will get to perform some of the most-celebrated roles.