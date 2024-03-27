Fireworks from the ramparts of Edinburgh Castle at last year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The sea shanty hit which propelled Scottish singer-songwriter Nathan Evans to fame is to get starring role in the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Organisers have revealed that the epic whaling song “Wellerman,” which is believed to have been born in New Zealand more than 150 years ago, is expected to be a centrepiece of the show which will unfold at Edinburgh Castle esplanade before around 220,000 spectators.

Michael Braithwaite, the New Zealand-born creative director of the event, has chosen the song for what will be his swansong edition of the event.

Nathan Evans shot to fame with his rendition of the 19th century sea shanty 'Wellerman.' Picture: Andreas Rentz/Getty

His third and final programme will also feature “Take My Hand,” one of the best-known songs by the Hebridean rock band Skerryvore, the latest Celtic music to championed by the Tattoo after Mr Braithwaite used songs by Runrig, Skipinnish and Tide Lines in recent years.

Mr Braithwaite, who has appointed in 2021, has overseen a shake-up of the format and programme of the Tattoo, including the introduction of an “electropipes” sequence and more sophisticated projections and lighting affect to accompany the performance on the esplanade.

Other highlights of this year’s show, which is entitled Journeys, are expected to include a celebration of India feature a Rajasthani Bagpipe player, Bhangra dancers and a Bollywood tribute.

American acts lined up include the Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes, from South Carolina and the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard, who are best known for their performances in official ceremonies in and around Washington.

The Royal Navy helped launch year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at the luxury floating hotel Fingal in Leith Docks. Picture: Ian Georgeson

The massed bands of His Majesty’s Royal Marine will be performing as part of a strong Royal Navy contingency in this year’s show, which will run from 2-24 August.

Mr Braithwaite said: “Journeys seeks to revel adventure, particularly the many paths that bring our performers to Edinburgh Castle from around the world.

“Journeys is an expression of travel and discovery, the curious nature of humans that have brought us all together and formed the connections that embody the heart and soul of the Tattoo.

“It is through journeys, from military to civilian, that countries and cultures can come together and share their voices and stories through individual traditions and ceremonies”.

Tattoo chief executive Jason Barrett said: “The Tattoo is a world-renowned spectacle and to have a chance to be in the heart of it is truly inspirational.

“The 2024 show will transport guests on a cultural adventure, uniting our military heritage, Scottish tradition, and an international cast.