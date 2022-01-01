Edinburgh-born Tunstall, who is now based in Los Angeles, performed twice – once at 9:14pm EST, and again at 11:55pm EST, right before the ball dropped.

Tunstall performed a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’, which is traditionally performed at the event every year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She also sung her 2005 hit ‘Suddenly I See’ and a cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down".

The Times Square event was scaled back this year, due to Covid concerns, however, roughly were 15,000 people were expected to attend.

In September 2021, Tunstall cancelled tour dates in the UK and North America, due to hearing issues in her right ear.

Tunstall first gained attention when she performed her song ‘Black Horse and the Cherry Tree’ on the TV show ‘Later... with Jools Holland’.

KT Tunstall performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)

Although she was born in Edinburgh, Tunstall grew up in St Andrews, Fife.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.