Scottish showbiz legend Chris McClure – best known by his stage name Christian – has died at the age of 80.

The singer died two days after he performed his final show in front of a packed audience at the Fauldhouse Miners Welfare Club in West Lothian on Saturday night.

He passed away in his sleep at his home in Bishopbriggs, Glasgow, on Monday night, where he lived with his second wife Rainey.

A statement from McClure’s agent’s website XSP said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that Christian [Chris McClure] passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of the 29th of April. Our thoughts are with his family, who have asked for privacy, and to be left in peace at this very sad time.”

McClure’s journey in the entertainment industry started at the age of 19 when he joined The Fireflies, soon becoming their frontman. Known for their tight sound and soulful harmonies, Chris and the Fireflies captivated audiences across Glasgow during the swinging ‘60s, enchanting crowds at venues like the Flamingo and the Picasso Club with their renditions of Tamla Motown and Soul classics.

Their talent caught the attention of many, leading to successful singles on the Polydor label such as "The Answer to Everything" and "I'm Just a Country Boy", which soared in popularity throughout Scotland. In 1978, McClure achieved further acclaim with the famous Scottish World Cup anthem "Ally's Tartan Army", a collaboration with Andy Cameron that left a mark on the UK charts.

His career would also include a tour with Billy Connolly, as well as a performance on Top of the Pops with the 1982 World Cup squad.

Chris McClure

As musical trends shifted, McClure’s focus moved from live bands to disco, marking the start of his solo journey. Adopting the stage name Christian, he graced stages across Scotland, performing at popular venues.

His agent Ean Jones paid tribute to the entertainer’s illustrious career spanning six decades.

Mr Jones said: "Chris was a wonderful human being and I am hugely privileged to have known him and worked with him for so long. He was one of the greatest examples of the 'old school professional'. He would always turn up and put on a great show. He performed from the heart and with genuine conviction.

"Chris was a man of great humility. He could be headlining a show at Glasgow Pavilion theatre in front of a crowd of 1,500 people one day and the next he would be performing at a local care home. He always had time for his fans."