Scottish arts organisations warn Creative Scotland budget cut will have ‘devastating’ impact

Arts industry leaders have warned that a Creative Scotland funding cut of more than 10 per cent in the Scottish Budget will have a “devastating and potentially irreversible” impact on the sector.

The Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh.

The Federation of Scottish Theatre said it was dismayed at decisions taken by the Scottish Government, including a move to strip £7 million from the national arts organisation for the forthcoming financial year.

The cut was imposed months after Creative Scotland chief executive Iain Muro warned the Scottish Parliament that one in four arts companies could be at risk of insolvency over the winter.

The FST has told how organisations, employees and an “essential yet exhausted and depleted freelance workforce” are already struggling across a “fragile” performing arts ecosystem in Scotland before the impact of cuts are felt.

The Tron, which is funded by Creative Scotlad, is one of Glasgow's leading theatres. Picture: John Johnston

The FST, which also represents dance and opera companies, said there would be “serious implications” of the decision to make cuts during an “appalling cost crisis” following years of what it described as “long-term under-investment” and the impacts of the pandemic.

Crisis talks are to be held by Creative Scotland’s board over the hit to its current £63m budget, which it described as “extremely disappointing.”

It has warned that the cut will impact “most significantly” on more than 120 organisations on long-term funding deals, which it was hoping to maintain until the spring of 2025.

A statement posted on social media by the FST said: “We are dismayed by decisions outlined in the budget, including the reduction in funding to Creative Scotland of over 10 per cent. This follows long-term under-investment, impacts of the COVID pandemic, and is happening during an appalling cost crisis.

“The effect on the fragile performing arts ecosystem, including struggling organisations and employees at every scale and an essential yet exhausted and depleted freelance workforce will be devastating and potentially irreversible.

"We will meet Creative Scotland and the Scottish Government early next week to discuss the serious implications for the performing arts and the cultural sector in general.”

Andy Arnold, artistic director at the Tron Theatre in Glasgow, said: “The decision to cut Creative Scotland’s 2023/2024 budget by more than 10% has put us all on edge.

“Such a cut passed on to the RFOs would be catastrophic for the Tron’s programme next year and we are in a healthier financial situation than most.

"It could literally mean curtains for some of our major cultural organisations. As it is, the continued standstill funding – now delayed yet another year turning a three-year plan into seven and something in the region of a 25 per cent cut in real terms – makes our ability to plan and produce work increasingly difficult.

“Now we are desperately hoping that we can remain on standstill for another year as the alternative doesn’t bear thinking about.

The Scottish Government makes great play of our cultural heritage and the importance of promoting culture as part of what Scotland stands for. The cuts they are making to the Creative Scotland budget £7 million – is negligible in terms of redressing the economic and social issues the country faces but astronomical in its destructive impact on our cultural industry.”

David Greig, artistic director at the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh, said: “It's hard to overestimate the level of the challenge facing the arts in Scotland.

"We've weathered a devastating pandemic followed by the worst financial crisis in 50 years, loss of labour, rising costs, enormous unplanned for heating bills, audiences down 10 - 20% across the board. Now a 10% cut to Creative Scotland.

“And before all this, in 2019, the theatre building producers were already on a knife edge after 15 years of standstill funding. There was and is no resilience in the system. We've been running on fumes for years.

“I say 'fumes', what I mean is the poor wages, long hours, anxiety, imagination, loyalty, creativity and energy of an incredible workforce both on staff and freelance.

“The whole of Scottish society is facing a very very tough few years. Arts are no different. But, if we want there to be a professional Scottish theatre culture in 2032, then we're going to have to all come together. I hope and believe we can find a way through this.”

Posting on social media, the Scottish Artists Union said: “Freelance artists & makers already face multiple economic challenges, and this will not help. How can the Scottish Government deliver on its culture strategy without a healthy cultural workforce?”

The Scottish Contemporary Art Network said: “The 10 per cent cut in Creative Scotland’s budget risks Scotland’s most low-paid cultural workers and future for grassroots in the midst of a costs crisis.

"Whilst Creative Scotland will attempt to mitigate this to support the infrastructure, the long-term erosion of funding is now a hollowing out.”

The overall pot for culture and major events has been cut by £1.3m in the Scottish Budget. However, extra funding has been found for national arts organisations to help them meet the cost of pay rises and other soaring costs.

Both the National Museums and National Galleries have seen their core funding increase, to £26m and £18m respectively.

Overall funding for Scotland’s national performance companies, including Scottish Ballet, Scottish Opera, the National Theatre of Scotland and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, went up by 0.3 per cent, to £22m.