The Glaswegian singer-songwriter performs at the national stadium on Saturday, 16 and Sunday, 17 July, and ScotRail is urging customers heading to the gigs to travel early, allow plenty of time for their journey, and to consider their travel options when heading home.

ScotRail has confirmed it will add extra carriages where possible to help people get to the gig, but fans are encouraged to get to the stadium early.

Gates at Hampden Park will be open from 4pm on both days.

ScotRail has confirmed its temporary timetable will still be in place this weekend when Gerry Cinnamon takes the stage at Hampden Park.

The train operator is also urging customers to check their journey and consider their travel options, as there will be no trains departing Mount Florida back to Glasgow Central after the concert finishes due to the temporary timetable currently in place.

There will also be a very limited number of trains out of Glasgow city centre after 11pm on Saturday night. These are:

23:45 Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley 23:17 Glasgow Central to East Kilbride 23:21 Glasgow Central to Gourock 23:22 Glasgow Queen Street to Stirling 23:30 Glasgow Central to Ayr

There will be no trains departing Glasgow city centre after the gig ends at 11pm on Sunday, 17 July.

Customers should be aware that space on board the last services each night is limited, and no rail replacement transport is available.

On Monday, 11 July, drivers’ union ASLEF confirmed that its members had voted to accept an improved pay offer made by ScotRail.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We’re pleased that ASLEF members have voted to accept our pay deal, however our temporary timetable will still be in place this weekend.

“We’re working hard to restore the timetable to normal as soon as possible, but in the meantime, we’re urging customers travelling to Hampden Park to see Gerry Cinnamon perform to plan ahead, to check their entire journey, and to know their travel options.