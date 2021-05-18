Scotland to launch its first social media film festival - for one-minute movie makers

Aspiring filmmakers will be challenged to make one-minute movies and post them on TikTok. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It is hoped thousands of home-made one-minute movies will be uploaded onto TikTok during the week-long event next month.

The festival has been instigated by XpoNorth, the biggest creative industries organisation in the Highlands, to coincide with the run-up to its annual conference.

It has joined forces with of Scotland’s leading creative organisations and brands to launch the XpoCreates festival, which will see different challenges set every day for the country’s aspiring filmmakers.

Jessica is XpoNorth's film sector specialist.

They will be encouraged to create their own sets, props and costumes, inspired by the trend of “sweding” films by recreating low-budget versions of classic movie moments, as featured in the hit Jack Black movie Be Kind Rewind.

XpoNorth will be running a workshop this weekend with Roque Rodriguez and Bryan Harley, founders of the California Sweded Film Festival, ahead of the XpoCreates film festival’s run from 6-13.

Companies signed up set to set challenges include the Pleasance, one of the biggest venue operators at the Edinburgh Film Festival, TV and film company Blazing Griffin, dairy giant Graham’s, confectionery firms Mrs Tilly’s and Millions, and the Cairngorms National Park Authority.

Open to all amateur and professional filmmakers, the festival will see prizes given away to a winning chosen from the films which are posted on TikTok.

Jessica Fox, film specialist at XpoNorth, said: “This past year has been extremely tough for the film industry, with most sets being closed, cinemas shut and film launches being delayed, but the creativity and innovation in the industry continues to shine and that’s what we want to celebrate with the launch of XpoCreates.

"It’s a chance to get creative and try something new, as well as receive advice and support from experts in the industry.

"But more importantly, its about having fun and the opportunity for everyone to share and collaborate to inspire our future generation of movie makers.”Blazing Griffin producer Nic Crum said: “We're delighted to get involved with XpoNorth's initiative and support budding filmmakers.

"We know there is a lot of talent out there and we cannot wait to see their ‘sweded’ films. This is going to be a lot of fun.”

Sandra Fisher, sales and marketing director at Millions, said: “We’re thrilled to be taking part in the social media film festival with XpoNorth.

"This is a great opportunity for people to get creative with the Millions brand and we can’t wait to see what they come up with.”

Belinda Love, coordinator of industry body Screen Facilities Scotland, said: “It’s been a difficult year for the creative industries and XpoNorth has brought about this wonderful opportunity for people from any background with a love of screen to flex their creativity. We absolutely cannot wait to see what happens.”

The annual XpoNorth conference, normally held in Inverness, is being staged in an online format for the second year in a row after more than 6000 people attended last year’s edition.

Guest speakers lined up include Outlander producer Michael Wilson, broadcaster Sam Delaney, scientist and inventor David Edwards, and Kim Hawes, author of an acclaimed book charting her career as a music industry tour manager with some of the world’s biggest bands.

