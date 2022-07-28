Scotland on Tour returns to Tarland's The MacRobert Hall

The band will take to the stage at The MacRobert Hall on Thursday, August 18 at 8pm.

Eabhal formed as a band while all five members were based on the Hebridean island of Uist.

As well as performing traditional songs alongside contemporary and self-penned tunes, the five-piece draw influence from other musical cultures and unite these in their music.

Eabhal will play The MacRobert Hall next monh as part of Scotland on Tour (pic:Elly Lucas)

Their new album Aisling features an array of new arrangements, as well as both Gaelic and English songs.

A lot of the material came together remotely during lockdown and the title of the album Aisling (Gaelic word for dream) is in reference to the creative process the band followed while putting the album together - combining their musical ideas from a distance.

The band’s fiddle player, Jamie MacDonald, said: "We are delighted to be playing at The MacRobert Hall in Tarland this summer.

“We launched our debut album recently and it has been really well received so we’re excited to play our new material again here next month.

“Being part of Scotland on Tour has allowed us to play in more intimate community settings that we might not usually have played in, which has been very special!”

Scotland on Tour will take place over a period of 12 months between April 2022 and 2023.

The remaining confirmed concerts taking place at The MacRobert Hall include Kirsten Adamson on Friday, October 14 and Elaine Lennon on Friday, November 18.

Shona Donaldson from The MacRobert Hall said: “All at The MacRobert Hall are really looking forward to welcoming Eabhal to Tarland in August.

"We enjoy bringing the best of Scottish Folk music to our rural village hall and we're sure that locals and visitors to Tarland will have a wonderful Thursday night with a fantastic up and coming band!”

Tickets for these and a raft of other shows are on sale now at www.scotlandontour.com.