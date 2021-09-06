Sam Heughan to support Edinburgh Youth Theatre with online event

Taking place on September 20, as part of the Theatre’s Masterclass Mondays, Heughan will join actor and artist director Shauna Macdonald in an online conversation. Tickets are priced at £20, and attendees are invited to ask questions throughout the hour-and-a-half-long event.

The event listing reads: “The aim of these sessions is to inspire as many people as possible and to provide deeper insights into all aspects of the arts, theatre, film and television industry.

"Edinburgh Youth Theatre has reached out to industry professionals to take part in their fundraising event series for youth arts, and they have really stepped up.”

Heughan is known globally for his portrayal of Jamie Fraser in the hit TV show Outlander, but has more recently starred in thriller SAS: Red Notice, which is currently streaming on Netflix, and as Paul Newman in To Olivia, a drama about Roald Dahl and his family. The latest season of Outlander also saw Heughan turn producer.

The actor is also active off stage and screen, with his Sasseanach whisky, which launched in the UK late last year, picking up a series of awards. The whisky is a nod to the nickname Sam’s character Jamie has given his on-screen love interest Claire on the show and realises a dream the Scots actor has had for a long time.

In late 2020 Heughan joined us on our podcast Scran to chat about his whisky, as well as why he chose a blend over a single malt, how it was almost made in America and his re-discovered love of Scotland through filming Outlander.

The actor also hinted at what other drinks may be released, saying: "In the future, I think we're going to start looking at other innovative spirits, whether it's whisky or something else.

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for STARZ

"But I think a single grain [whisky] is definitely a route we want to look at as well, because they're so good – and probably the majority of what I'm drinking right now."