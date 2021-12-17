Runrig’s music and songs inspire new island-set Scottish stage musical

The Stamping Ground will be premiered at Eden Court Theatre in Inverness in July.

A host of the band’s best-known anthems will feature in the score for a show set in a remote island community, which will premiere in the Highlands next year.

The band's songwriters, brothers Calum and Rory MacDonald, have given their blessing to The Stamping Ground, which is being created by playwright Morna Young and writer and composer John Kielty.

The musical is being co-produced by Eden Court and Glasgow-based theatre company Raw Materials.

Runrig bowed out in 2018 with two farewell concerts in Stirling, 45 years after the group was formed on the Isle of Skye. Picture: Matt Liengie

Plans for the The Stamping Ground musical, which shares its name with Runrig’s 2001 album and its title track, have been announced more than three years after the band bowed out with two sold-out farewell concerts at City Park in Stirling.

The shows were staged 45 years after the formation of Runrig, who would go on to significantly raise the profile of the Gaelic language, on the Isle of Skye.

The Stamping Ground will tell the story of a couple who return to their community to find it filled with more tourists than residents and fears rising about its future.

The musical, which arts agency Creative Scotland is supporting with £292,000 in funding, will be launched at Eden Court in Inverness in July before a nationwide tour in 2023.

Runrig pictured before a big top gig in Portree, on the Isle of Skye, in 2001.

Young said: “The Stamping Ground is a story of love, life and the land, inspired by Runrig’s incredible tapestry of themes explored within their music.

"I’ve always been a huge fan of the band, drawn in by the gorgeous melodies and poetic lyrics, but writing The Stamping Ground has allowed me to dive even deeper into the rich and expressive ideas portrayed throughout their incredible recording career.

"Runrig have something to say about the world and I wanted to stay true to the ideas of people, place and identity, whilst asking questions about the future of the Highlands.

"There is a creative curiosity within Runrig’s work and I wanted to approach the story in this same spirit.

Morna Young has written the new stage musical The Stamping Ground which will feature the music and songs of Runrig.

“This is a family story and an ensemble piece, exploring ideas of identity and belonging.

"I think every Highlander who has left home has a similar story inside, and I wanted to capture the feeling of returning home once another life has been lived.

"At the centre of this, is the land– the spirituality, the mythology, the politics of place – and I wanted to draw on Runrig’s motifs of big skies, sweeping seas and a landscape dominated by mountains.

"Most of all, I wanted to capture the joy that I experience whilst listening to their music: the breadth and depth of a story that’s ever evolving.”

Rory Macdonald, Calum Macdonald, Malcolm Jones and Donnie Munro in an early incarnation of Runrig.

Susannah Armitage, senior producer at Eden Court, said: “The Stamping Ground is a story of home and community, rooted in contemporary Highland experience and is underpinned by Runrig’s beautiful, evocative and well-loved songs, which provide the rhythmic and lyrical backbone to the musical.”

Raw Material founders Margaret-Anne O’Donnell and Gillian Garrity said: “It’s a privilege to work with the rich creative legacy of writers Calum and Rory MacDonald and to empower some of our best theatre artists to create work at scale with a story and musical production that we’re sure will delight and entertain audiences across Scotland.”

Tickets for Runrig's final live performances in Stirling's City Park in 2018 sold out minutes after going on sale. Picture: John Devlin