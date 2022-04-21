A screengrab from Fox

Giuliani, who served as President Donald Trump's personal attorney advocated for 'trial by combat' shortly before the US Capitol riot appeared sporting a 'Jack in the Box' costume.

Ken Jeong stormed off stage in protest as the controversial figure, remembered for famously hosting the Four Seasons' press conference, began to perform ‘Bad to the Bone’

Giuliani’s appearance on the show was first reported in February when it was taped but it was unclear if Fox would air the show after it was reported that many of the judges had left the stage in protest of the show featuring a key player in promoting false claims that the 2020 US election was rigged.

The episode did not show judge Robin Thicke leaving the stage, as had been previously reported – however, he did appear to be missing as other judges danced.