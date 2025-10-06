RSNO, Thomas Søndergård & Francesco Piemontesi, Edinburgh review: 'magnificent'

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RSNO & Francesco Piemontesi, Usher Hall, Edinburgh ★★★★

There was plenty of fizz to go round in the RSNO’s effervescent season opener. The orchestra and conductor Thomas Søndergård set the celebratory tone from the start with Oliver Knussen’s short and pacy Flourish with Fireworks. This Stravinsky-inspired series of shiny variations with glittering harps and bright percussion was a rocket-fuelled delight.

The RSNO and Thomas Søndergård PIC: Sally Jubb

Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major continued the upbeat mood with its quirky mix of Basque, jazz and blues music in the impressive hands of soloist Francesco Piemontesi. However some of the tricky rhythmical chicanes at the start left the orchestra lagging behind the piano on several of the turns.

The slow movement had the floaty quality of one of Satie’s Gymnopédies with the pianist immersed in the dreamy repetitive wanderings up and down the keyboard while the orchestra continued in a parallel universe. They reunited for a rousing finale much like a night at the circus, with everyone getting a virtuosic shot in the ring. Piemontesi’s encore set off more fireworks in his witty account of Debussy’s prelude Feux d’artifice.

This sense of jubilation culminated in the orchestra’s magnificent reading of Mahler’s, unusually, upbeat seventh symphony. During the lengthy 80-minute five movement work, the composer pushes everything to the limit. Pitch-wise from shrill piccolos to the grumbling contrabassoon and tuba while the orchestral colour is enriched by a mellow tenor horn, twinkly mandolin and some rustic cow bells.

While the first and last movements were Wagnerian in sound and scale, it was the Scherzo at its heart that most beguiled with the ghostly skittishness of the strings anchored by the murmuring kettle drum beats. This was flanked by Nachtmusik I and II, full of animated larger than life night-time enchantments and misadventures.

The musicians gave phenomenal performances while Søndergård steered this musical juggernaut to an explosive conclusion.