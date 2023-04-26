Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo: Organisers aim for sell-out after two thirds of tickets are snapped up

Organisers of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo have revealed they are hoping to sell out this year’s event after two thirds of the available seats were snapped up months in advance.

Two thirds of tickets for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo have already been snapped up.

They are hoping to bring full houses back to the event – which sold out for 20 consecutive seasons before the pandemic – based on early demand to see the three-week event this summer.

Ticket sales for the long-running spectacular were launched in August for the first time, nwarly four months earlier than normal, with the first 50,000 tickets pegged at 2022 prices to encourage the event’s most loyal fans to snap up their seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advance tickets for this year are said to be tracking well ahead of 2022, when 92 per cent of tickets were eventually snapped up.

Tattoo dancers Laynie Seaton and Rosey Watt with Senior Drum Major Allan Campbell.

Highlights of the 2023 show, which will be inspired by stories, myths and legends from around the world, will include reimagined versions of music from computer gaming soundtracks and the “great American songbook,” limbo dancing and voodoo routines, and a William Tell-inspired sequence.

The Royal Air force will take centre stage in this year’s production, which will be entitled Stories, while groups confirmed to appear include the United States Air Force Band, Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra, the Swiss Armed Forces Central Band and the Norwegian King’s Guard Band and Drill Team.

Tattoo chief executive Buster Howes said: “The Tattoo is distinctive, iconic, and gleeful. It has mass, momentum and energy.

“Stories will have all these qualities, as well as being whimsical, exhilarating and surprising.

“Our lives, loves, triumphs, and disasters are captivated and documented in stories. We grow up with fairy tales and folklore. We are, as children, inspired by accounts of resilience, adventure and heroism; universal themes reinterpreted the world over. Edinburgh Castle is surely a perfect backdrop for all such narratives.”Michael Braithwaite, creative director of the Tattoo, added: “Stories builds on our Voices show of 2022 and promises a captivating celebration of connection through stories in all their forms.

“Most of all, Stories is a shared opportunity for audiences and performers to come together and experience an evening of unique and immersive entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad