While the exact venue is still to be announced, the date, November 13, has been pencilled in for fans of the legendary crooner.

Sir Rod, 77, has promised a career-defining set featuring his biggest hits – including Maggie May, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?, I Don't Want To Talk About It and The First Cut Is The Deepest.

In addition to the Capital show, select tickets across Sir Rod’s tour – which includes a stop off at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on December 3 – will be donated to NHS frontline workers.

Sir Rod Stewart has announced a very special show in Edinburgh in honour of his late father – a plumber from Leith who died in 1990.

Making the annoncement ahead of Father’s Day, Sir Rod said: “If you know anything about me you know that our dad’s love of football has most definitely left its impact on me and my brothers and I’m delighted that it’s now such an important part of my children’s lives as well.

“The song Touchline was my tribute to him and I’m so happy and moved that the new video takes that to the ultimate level just in time for Father’s Day.

“We just played a magnificent show at the Hollywood Bowl which has me excited for both our North American and UK tours and it’s terrific that we’ll be able to have both NHS workers and doctors and nurses who have been on the front lines these last couple of years as our guests!”

Sir Rod has also unveiled the stunning teaser video for Touchline – taken from his acclaimed album The Tears Of Hercules – with the full video coming on Friday (June 17).

'A Scotsman and plumber by trade”, sings Sir Rod on the song, a heartfelt dedication to his Leith-born dad Robert, speaking beautifully of his love for football, his eventual passing and watching over him and his family forever.