Shetland Vikings from the South Mainland Up Helly Aa fire festival 'Jarl Squad' led a torchlight procession through Edinburgh city centre to launch the 30th anniversary edition of the city's Hogmanay festival. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A river of fire ran through the heart of Edinburgh city centre as thousands of locals and visitors lined the streets to herald the opening of the city’s world-famous Hogmanay celebrations.

Four days of festivities got underway with the revival of the city’s torchlight procession after a four-year hiatus since before the Covid pandemic.

Up to 20,000 participants followed a new route for the parade, from the Meadows to Castle Terrace, via George IV Bridge, the Lawnmarket and Johnston Terrace, past attractions like the National Museum of Scotland, Greyfriars Kirkyard, The Hub and Edinburgh Castle.

Like the Hogmanay festival, the torchlight procession was instigated 30 years ago as part of the city’s inaugural programme of new year events.

Performers from the Beltane Fire Society entertained the crowds in the Meadows, while the fire parade was led pipers, drummers and visiting Vikings from the South Mainland Up Helly Aa, the newest fire festival in Shetland, which was launched in 2010.

A proportion of sales of torches and wristbands for the event will be going to the Edinburgh-based charity Social Bite, which helps people experiencing homelessness and food poverty.

Cirolina Leite, from Porto, in Portugal, who was among the crowds thronging the city centre, has made her first ever trip to Edinburgh for the new year festivities with her sister Alexandra and friend Anna Claudia.

She said: “We were searching on the internet for the best new year parties in Europe. Edinburgh was second after London, but we decided to come to Edinburgh as it is one of the few cities that still has its Christmas markets open.

“We thought about buying tickets but we have heard that you will be able to see the fireworks without them and we’re thinking about going to the pub on Hogmanay.

"We were really keen to travel to a new place for the experience of being there for the new year. The culture in Edinburgh is very different from Portugal, although it is a lot colder!”

Sayantan Roy and Nagma Naaz, who are originally from India, have travelled from London for the celebrations.

Mr Roy said: “I’ve been to Edinburgh quite a few times in the summer and autumn, but have heard how beautiful it is in winter. The city is looking really lovely with all the Christmas lights everywhere.

"We also really wanted to come to the Hogmanay festival. It’s very difficult to get tickets for the London Eye fireworks but it was a lot easier to get tickets to come here instead.”I love coming to Edinburgh. The people are really nice here and I really like the look of it. There are far too many glass buildings in London.”

The torchlight procession was staged on 29 December for the first time since 2009/10 as part an expansion of the programme this year, under joint producers Unique Events and Assembly.

Events are being staged in the Assembly Rooms on all four days of the festival, Bjorn Again and Pulp are headlining two open-air concerts in Princes Street Gardens, and more than 30 acts will be performing in 15 venues across the city on New Year’s Day as part of the free culture trail First Footin’.

Tickets for the main street party on Princes Street on Hogmanay, which will have a capacity of 40,000, up from 30,000 last year, are understood to have been sold in more than 60 countries around the world.

Speaking before the festival got underway, Unique Events director Penny Dougherty paid tribute to the festival’s “originators”, Pete Irvine and Barry Wright, for having what she described as the “mad idea” of instigating the event.

She added: “When I first started working on the event more than 20 years ago, all the talk was about whether the event would survive past the Millennium.

“But now we are celebrating 30 years of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festival, and once again we're going to light up the city and show the rest of the world just how to party.”

Paul Bush, VisitScotland’s director of events, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the return of the torchlight procession, kicking off four days of fantastic Hogmanay revelries across the city as part of this year’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

“Events play an important role in our communities, enabling us all to connect and share memorable experiences.

“The torchlight procession, along with the wider Hogmanay programme, offers a uniquely authentic cultural experience for both visitors and locals to come and enjoy.”

Val Walker, culture convener at the city council, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see the return of the torchlight procession and the new route for this year’s Hogmanay celebrations.

