Madeley is currently competing in the popular survival reality show, which is shot at Gwrych Castle in Wales.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”

