All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
13 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
9 minutes ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
1 hour ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
2 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
2 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
13 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned

Red Nose Day 2023: When is Comic Relief 2023, how to watch, and where to buy a red nose

In 2022, Comic Relief raised £42.8 million for various charitable causes in the UK and around the world.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:01 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 09:02 GMT
 Comment
Each year, a new theme sees new red noses designed to raise money for charitable causes.
Each year, a new theme sees new red noses designed to raise money for charitable causes.
Each year, a new theme sees new red noses designed to raise money for charitable causes.

Comic Relief has been running since 1985 and has raised over £1 billion since then. First established by writer Richard Curtis and comedian Sir Lenny Henry, the money from fundraising and donations goes towards charitable efforts in the UK and abroad.

Each year, various events take place in the run-up to the main event: a televised special, featuring various comedians, actors, and celebrities. Popular TV shows will often do comedy skits or specials of their shows in order to encourage viewers to donate money.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another common way for the general public to get involved is by buying a red nose and wearing it on Red Nose Day, the same day as the telethon, to show support for the cause. Here’s when to expect Comic Relief in 2022 and how to take part.

Read More
Scottish Gaelic in America: 12 USA place names rooted in Gaelic starting with Da...

When is Comic Relief 2022?

This year, Comic Relief airs on Friday March 17th. This is also when Red Nose Day will fall in 2023, where schools and workplaces across the country encourage students and employees to buy and wear a red nose in support of Comic Relief.

How to watch Comic Relief 2023

You can watch the telethon live on BBC One, or catch up on BBC iPlayer. This year we will enjoy TV shows and comedy specials ending with a Red Nose Day telethon on BBC.

How to take part in Red Nose Day 2023

It’s not only celebrities who can get involved in Red Nose Day 2023. You can register here for a free fundraising pack and other tools in order to throw your own fundraising event and help raise money for worthwhile causes.

Of course, like every year, you can also a red nose, T-shirts, aprons, or other accessories from the Comic Relief shop to show support, with proceeds also going to charity.

Where to buy a red nose for Red Nose Day 2023

Red noses are on sale for £2.50 from the Comic Relief shop online. All profits made will go directly to Comic Relief. What’s more, for the first time the red nose is being sold on Amazon which Comic Relief called ‘the new home’ of the red nose.

AmazonBBC One
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.