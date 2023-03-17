Red Nose Day 2023: When is Comic Relief 2023, how to watch, and where to buy a red nose

In 2022, Comic Relief raised £42.8 million for various charitable causes in the UK and around the world.

Each year, a new theme sees new red noses designed to raise money for charitable causes.

Comic Relief has been running since 1985 and has raised over £1 billion since then. First established by writer Richard Curtis and comedian Sir Lenny Henry, the money from fundraising and donations goes towards charitable efforts in the UK and abroad.

Each year, various events take place in the run-up to the main event: a televised special, featuring various comedians, actors, and celebrities. Popular TV shows will often do comedy skits or specials of their shows in order to encourage viewers to donate money.

Another common way for the general public to get involved is by buying a red nose and wearing it on Red Nose Day, the same day as the telethon, to show support for the cause. Here’s when to expect Comic Relief in 2022 and how to take part.

When is Comic Relief 2022?

This year, Comic Relief airs on Friday March 17th. This is also when Red Nose Day will fall in 2023, where schools and workplaces across the country encourage students and employees to buy and wear a red nose in support of Comic Relief.

How to watch Comic Relief 2023

You can watch the telethon live on BBC One, or catch up on BBC iPlayer. This year we will enjoy TV shows and comedy specials ending with a Red Nose Day telethon on BBC.

How to take part in Red Nose Day 2023

It’s not only celebrities who can get involved in Red Nose Day 2023. You can register here for a free fundraising pack and other tools in order to throw your own fundraising event and help raise money for worthwhile causes.

Of course, like every year, you can also a red nose, T-shirts, aprons, or other accessories from the Comic Relief shop to show support, with proceeds also going to charity.

Where to buy a red nose for Red Nose Day 2023