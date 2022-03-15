Red Nose Day 2022: When is Comic Relief 2022, how to watch, and where to buy a red nose

Comic Relief has been running since 1985 and has raised over £1 billion since then.

First established by writer Richard Curtis and comedian Sir Lenny Henry, the money from fundraising and donations goes towards charitable efforts in the UK and abroad.

Each year, various events take place in the run-up to the main event: a televised special, featuring various comedians, actors, and celebrities.

Popular TV shows will often do comedy skits or specials of their shows in order to encourage viewers to donate money.

Another common way for the general public to get involved is by buying a red nose and wearing it on Red Nose Day, the same day as the telethon, to show support for the cause.

Here’s when to expect Comic Relief in 2022 and how to take part.

When is Comic Relief 2022?

This year, Comic Relief will air on Friday March 18th.

This is also when Red Nose Day will fall in 2022, where schools and workplaces across the country encourage students and employees to buy and wear a red nose in support of Comic Relief.

How to watch Comic Relief 2022

Each year, a new theme sees new red noses designed to raise money for charitable causes. Photo: TR Shields Gazette.

You can watch the telethon live on BBC One, or catch up on BBC iPlayer.

So far, we know that Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness, and Zoe Ball will be hosting the fundraising show, and will undoubtedly be joined by a number of other famous faces.

For example, comedians Tim Vine and Kiri Pritchard-McLean will be presenting their own take on Countryfile’s One Red Nose and Their Dog competition in Wales.

The BBC’s The One Show will also have a special episode of their evening schedule and five celebrities will take part in a special of BBC Three’s Glow Up, a make-up industry competition.

Olympic diver Tom Daley at the start line for his bike ride from the Tower of London during his Comic Relief challenge, a gruelling journey from London Aquatic Centre in Stratford, east London, where he won his first Olympic medal in 2012, to his home town of Plymouth. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

CBeebies’ will also get the little ones involved with a Red Nose Day series of celebrities reading bedtime stories.

How to take part in Red Nose Day 2022

It’s not only celebrities who can get involved in Red Nose Day 2022.

You can register here for a free fundraising pack and other tools in order to throw your own fundraising event and help raise money for worthwhile causes.

Of course, like every year, you can also a red nose, T-shirts, aprons, or other accessories from the Comic Relief shop to show support, with proceeds also going to charity.

Where to buy a red nose for Red Nose Day 2022

Comic Relief have teamed up with Sainsbury’s and TK Maxx to sell red noses this year.

There are eight noses to collect – each based on a different wild animal, including a colourful chameleon, a flamingo, a hippo, and a giraffe.

They are all 100% plastic-free and made from a sugar cane-based material called bagasse.

You can purchase a Red Nose from Sainsbury’s, both in-store and online, for £1.50, with at least 75p going to Comic Relief.

As well as selling red noses, TK Maxx has also teamed up with eleven artists to create a collection of ‘Red Nose Day chari-tee’ t-shirts and a selection of branded aprons, tote bags, notebooks, tea towels, prints, greetings cards, and art cards, available both online and in stores.

You can also go directly to the Comic Relief website to buy a nose for £1.50 or a box of 40 for £60.

Schools can order a box of noses from the Comic Relief site for a cheaper price, starting from £20 a box.