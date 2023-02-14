The details of one of the most eagerly-anticipated music events of the year have been announced.

Loyle Carner is one of the headliners at this year's Radio 6 Music Festival in Manchester.

Launched in 2014 with a headline set by Damon Albarn, the 6 Music Festival has quickly become a staple of the UK music calendar.

Each year it brings a series of special concerts to a different city – with Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool and London previously hosting.

In 2017 it came to Glasgow, with memorable sets from Future Islands, Sparks, Depeche Mode, The Shins and Belle and Sebastian.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 edition.

Where is it taking place?

It’s been announced that the 2023 6 Music Festival will take place in Manchester – with the city’s Victoria Warehouse hosting the headline sets.

Ramona and Band on the Wall will also host events, including DJ sets from Tim Burgess, Yard Act and Steve Lamacq.

When is the 6 Music Festival?

The 6 Music Festival will take place on four consecutive days, from Thursday, March 23 to Sunday, March 26.

Who is playing the 6 Music Festival?

On Thursday, March 23, BBC Music Introducing will be at Band on the Wall with Afflecks Palace, Antony Szmierek and Phoebe Green.

On Friday, March 24, Loyle Carner will headline the Victoria Warehouse with Wu-Lu supporting and a DJ set from Tarzsa.

Meanwhile the Rave Forever event will feature DJ sets from AFRODEUTSCHE, Erol Alkan, Hot Chip and Phoebe IH.

At Band on the Wall, Friday’s Indie Forever lineup will be DJ sets from Tim Burgess, Steve Lamacq, Yard Act, Good Future and Emily Pilbeam.

On Saturday, March 25, Christine and the Queens will be taking the stage. Lava La Rue will be the main support and Jamz Supernova will be DJing.

On Sunday, March 26, Arlo Parks will headline, playing songs for the first time from her new album. The Big Moon will support.

How to get tickets?