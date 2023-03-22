Excitement is growing after full details were released about what music fans can expect from Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.
Postponed due to the global pandemic, the event will see 70,000 people pack into the city’s Camperdown Park for two days of some of the biggest names in the industry – including headliners The 1975 and Lewis Capaldi.
Here’s everything you need to know if you want to go – including getting those golden tickets.
How to get tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee?
Tickets are expected to sell out in minutes so you’d better be fast if you want to go.
A ticket link will go up here at 8.30am on Friday, March 24. It will take you to the Ticketmaster site where you will be able to purchase tickets.
How much are tickets?
Saturday and Sunday tickets will cost £29.00, plus £4.50 booking fee per ticket.
Are there restrictions on how many tickets you can buy?
Each booker can buy a maximum of two tickets for either the Saturday or the Sunday – not both – so work out in advance the acts you are most keen to see.
Anybody breaking the rules risks having all their bookings cancelled.
Is there any age restriction?
There is no age restriction for Radio 1’s Big Weekend but anybody aged 15 and under must accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over at all times.
Bars will be operating the Challenge 25 Policy so make sure you have suitable ID if you are wanting to buy alcohol.
How are the tickets allocated?
Depending on where you live, you have a better or worse chance of bagging tickets.
Half of the tickets are reserved for Dundoneons who have a DD1 – DD11 postcodes, with any unsold tickets going on general sale seven days later.
Another 40 per cent of tickets are reserved for people who live in Scotland, with only the final 10 per cent available to the general public.
You will need to submit your postcode at the time of booking to prove where you live.
Where is the venue and how to I get there?
Camperdown Park is just over three miles from the centre of Dundee and you can walk in around an hour.
There will not be car parking at the venue so you will need to make your way there from the city centre. Shuttle buses will be provided and details will be released in the coming weeks by Dundee City Council.
Who is performing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee?
Here is the full list of the acts who will be playing over the weekend.
Saturday, May 27
Main Stage
The 1975
Jonas Brothers
ArrDee
Jess Glynne
Joel Corry
Mimi Webb
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Tom Grennan
Future Sounds Stage
Rudimental
FLO
Headie One
Pale Waves
Piri
Romy
Self Esteem
The Snuts
BBC Music Introducing Stage
Akemi Fox
ARXX
Bemz
Caity Baser
Chowerman
Sliime
Tom A. Smith
venbee
Sunday, May 28
Main Stage
Lewis Capaldi
Anne‐Marie
Becky Hill
Niall Horan
Nothing But Thieves
Wet Leg
Zara Larsson
Future Sounds Stage
Sub Focus
Arlo Parks
Ashnikko
Cassyette
Cat Burns
Georgia
Inhaler
RAYE
BBC Music Introducing Stage
Aby Coulibaly
Brooke Combe
Gretel Hänlyn
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Michael Aldag
Piers James
Rose Gray