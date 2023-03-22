Radio 1’s celebration of music is coming to Scotland this year, with tickets sure to sell out quickly.

Scotland's Lewis Capaldi will be headlining Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.

Excitement is growing after full details were released about what music fans can expect from Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

Postponed due to the global pandemic, the event will see 70,000 people pack into the city’s Camperdown Park for two days of some of the biggest names in the industry – including headliners The 1975 and Lewis Capaldi.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to go – including getting those golden tickets.

How to get tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee?

Tickets are expected to sell out in minutes so you’d better be fast if you want to go.

A ticket link will go up here at 8.30am on Friday, March 24. It will take you to the Ticketmaster site where you will be able to purchase tickets.

How much are tickets?

Saturday and Sunday tickets will cost £29.00, plus £4.50 booking fee per ticket.

Are there restrictions on how many tickets you can buy?

Each booker can buy a maximum of two tickets for either the Saturday or the Sunday – not both – so work out in advance the acts you are most keen to see.

Anybody breaking the rules risks having all their bookings cancelled.

Is there any age restriction?

There is no age restriction for Radio 1’s Big Weekend but anybody aged 15 and under must accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over at all times.

Bars will be operating the Challenge 25 Policy so make sure you have suitable ID if you are wanting to buy alcohol.

How are the tickets allocated?

Depending on where you live, you have a better or worse chance of bagging tickets.

Half of the tickets are reserved for Dundoneons who have a DD1 – DD11 postcodes, with any unsold tickets going on general sale seven days later.

Another 40 per cent of tickets are reserved for people who live in Scotland, with only the final 10 per cent available to the general public.

You will need to submit your postcode at the time of booking to prove where you live.

Where is the venue and how to I get there?

Camperdown Park is just over three miles from the centre of Dundee and you can walk in around an hour.

There will not be car parking at the venue so you will need to make your way there from the city centre. Shuttle buses will be provided and details will be released in the coming weeks by Dundee City Council.

Who is performing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee?

Here is the full list of the acts who will be playing over the weekend.

Saturday, May 27

Main Stage

The 1975

Jonas Brothers

ArrDee

Jess Glynne

Joel Corry

Mimi Webb

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Tom Grennan

Future Sounds Stage

Rudimental

FLO

Headie One

Pale Waves

Piri

Romy

Self Esteem

The Snuts

BBC Music Introducing Stage

Akemi Fox

ARXX

Bemz

Caity Baser

Chowerman

Sliime

Tom A. Smith

venbee

Sunday, May 28

Main Stage

Lewis Capaldi

Anne‐Marie

Becky Hill

Niall Horan

Nothing But Thieves

Wet Leg

Zara Larsson

Future Sounds Stage

Sub Focus

Arlo Parks

Ashnikko

Cassyette

Cat Burns

Georgia

Inhaler

RAYE

BBC Music Introducing Stage

Aby Coulibaly

Brooke Combe

Gretel Hänlyn

Katie Gregson-MacLeod

Michael Aldag

Piers James