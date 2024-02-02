Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Rob Roy star Tim Roth is to join forces with Scottish actor Jack Lowden, star of The Gold and Slow Horses, to play ruthless criminals in a thriller movie that has started filming in Scotland.

Scottish writer, director and musician John Maclean is at the helm of Tornado, which will be shot against the backdrop of “rugged” landscapes. The film will see a young Japanese woman attempt to avenge the death of her father after their travelling Samurai puppet show crosses paths with a gang in 1790s Britain.

Japanese actress, model and songwriter Mitsuki Kimura, who is also known as Kōki, will play the lead role of Tornado, while the cast will also include Takehiro Hira, star of the TV series Giri/Haji and Yasuke.

Actor Tim Roth has started filming survival thriller Tornado in Scotland. Picture: Disney/Marvel Studios

Early scenes for Tornado, which has been described as “a homage and a fresh reinvention of the great traditional Japanese Samurai films”, are thought to have been shot on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Maclean, a graduate of Edinburgh College of Art, was a founder member of the indie-rock groups The Beta Band and The Aliens, directing their music videos. He made his feature film debut in 2015 with the acclaimed Western drama Slow West.

He is both the writer and director of Tornado, which has secured £700,000 worth of support from the Scottish Government’s film agency.

The synopsis for the film states: “Set in the rugged landscape of 1790s Britain, Tornado (Kōki,) is a young and determined Japanese woman who finds herself caught in a perilous situation when she and her father’s travelling puppet Samurai show crosses paths with a gang of ruthless criminals led by Sugarman (Roth) and his ambitious son Little Sugar (Lowden).

Actor Tim Roth has started filming survival thriller Tornado in Scotland. Picture: Press Association

"In an attempt to create a new life for herself, Tornado seizes the opportunity to take matters into her own hands and steal the gold from their most recent heist.

"With her father murdered by the gang and her life in grave danger, what follows is a thrilling tale of adrenaline-fuelled action, as Tornado races against time to escape a violent demise and avenge her father's death.

"Armed with her father's Samurai training, Tornado leaves a trail of devastation and bloody revenge in her wake, in this unforgettable tour-de-force thriller, which promises to be both a homage and a fresh reinvention of the great traditional Japanese samurai films.”

Kieran Hannigan, head of scripted at Screen Scotland, said: “It’s fantastic that production on this incredibly ambitious project, from brilliant Scotland-based director John Maclean, is underway in Scotland. Led by a stellar cast, the project will provide vital opportunities for Scottish crew and creative talent, whilst showcasing Scotland’s versatility as a filming location.”

Actor Jack Lowden, who has started filming survival thriller Tornado in Scotland, at Leith Theatre. Picture: Andy O'Brien

Cinematographer Robbie Ryan, who has been nominated for a Bafta for his work on the hit Alasdair Gray adaptation of Poor Things, is part of Maclean’s team on Tornado, which is being made by British producers Tea Shop and has already been picked up by sales agent Hanway Films and distributor Lionsgate.

Hanway Films chief executive Gabrielle Stewart said: “It’s exciting to start the year with a film going into production in the UK. Tornado is a unique, kinetic and adrenaline-fuelled story and we couldn’t be happier to be partnering with our friends at Lionsgate."