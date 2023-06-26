They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure but it could be just the opposite with these 6 brands that may be taken less seriously in Scotland due to their names.
While the majority of countries may think nothing of these product names, those of us in Scotland are sure to raise an eyebrow or crack a chuckle with these brands that have totally different (and not so innocent) meanings here.
In true ‘potty humour’ fashion, the past years have seen an uproar on social media as Scottish users laugh together over hilariously branded Malaysian nut butter or Canadian chocolate bars - but there’s yet more.
Here are 6 brands from around the world that might be taken less seriously in Scotland.
1. Jobbie peanut butter
The news of this peanut butter 'spread' like wildfire after it was announced with newspapers reporting that "Jobbie makes every morning better". It is a Malysian brand that went viral a few years ago due to its name, Jobbie, which combines the names of Joseph Goh and Debbi Ching - the product's creators. The vegan-friendly peanut butter is available in both creamy and chunky versions. Photo: Submitted
2. Dobber IPA
The Marble Brewery produced this golden Indian pale ale which was described as "fruity, light and biscuity". Unfortunately, however, it shares its name with a slang term commonly used in Glasgow - perhaps an unintended prophecy for how the consumer could act if they drank it excessively? Photo: Submitted
3. Dug Milk
This Swedish brand aimed to market their potato-based milk substitute to UK consumers, however their market research might have fallen a tad short in the Scottish department. "Dug" is how some Scots pronounce "dog", making the product - understandably - strange to see on shelves. Photo: Twitter Screengrab
4. Shyte Chocolate
Around the time of Jobbie peanut butter's launch, a Canadian man released his chocolate bar named Shyte. It was described as "incredibly delicious, high quality chocolate infused with protein" but it had the Scottish community in hysterics as hashtag #EatShyte propagated on Twitter. Photo: Submitted