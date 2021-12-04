Prince Charles: Sir Antony Sher ‘a giant of the stage at height of his genius’

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to Sir Antony Sher as “a giant of the stage at the height of his genius” following the actor’s death at the age of 72.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 10:21 am

The Olivier Award-winning actor and director was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year. His death was announced by the Royal Shakespeare Company on Friday.

In a statement, Charles said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of Sir Antony’s passing.

“As the President of the Royal Shakespeare Company, I had the great joy and privilege of knowing him for many years, and admired him enormously for the consummate skill and passion he brought to every role,” the prince said.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, at the new Royal College of Music campus in London. Picture: Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images

“My most treasured memory of him was as Falstaff in a brilliant production of Greg Doran’s. I feel particularly blessed to have known him, but we have all lost a giant of the stage at the height of his genius.”

