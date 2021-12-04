Prince Charles: Sir Antony Sher ‘a giant of the stage at height of his genius’

The Olivier Award-winning actor and director was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year. His death was announced by the Royal Shakespeare Company on Friday.

In a statement, Charles said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of Sir Antony’s passing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As the President of the Royal Shakespeare Company, I had the great joy and privilege of knowing him for many years, and admired him enormously for the consummate skill and passion he brought to every role,” the prince said.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, at the new Royal College of Music campus in London. Picture: Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images