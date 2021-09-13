Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream performs on the main stage during the TRNSMT Festival on Glasgow Green in the centre of Glasgow (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP).

The event will take place on Friday, July 1, 2022, in a big top tent in Glasgow’s Queen’s Park – located in the southside of their home city.

The news comes after Primal Scream had to cancel their Summer Nights at the Bandstand shows in Glasgow in August next year due to the band’s schedule.

The new live event which will replace these Bandstand shows will feature special guests yet to be announced and gates will open at 5pm. A spokesperson from Regular Music said: “We wanted to let you know that, due to their schedule next summer, Primal Scream sadly won't be able to make the Summer Nights at the Bandstand shows in Glasgow on August 9 and 10, 2022.

"We know this will be a disappointment, but hopefully we can soften the blow by letting you know that the band will still play a hometown show – and it’s ‘SCREAMADELICA live’! And it’s in a big top tent in Glasgow’s Queen’s Park on Friday July, 1, 2022.” Tickets will go on general sale on Friday September 17 at 9am.

However, those who bought tickets for their Bandstand shows will have refunds processed immediately and have been emailed a discount code for access to an exclusive presale.

These tickets are only available until the show goes on public sale this Friday (September 17).

