Pleasance launches ticket sales for 75th anniversary Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The Pleasance Courtyard is one of the most popular venues at the Fringe each summer. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Magician Ben Hart, ventriloquist Nina Conti, acrobatic spectacular Cirque Berserk and hit West End improv musical Showstopper will all be part of its line-up in August.

Rising comedy stars Angela Barnes, Tom Lucy, Jake Lambert and Josh Jones are among the acts already selling tickets for their shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous Pleasance hits The Importance of Being...Earnest? and NewsRevue will be returning as part of the Pleasance line-up, which will see shows staged at its famous courtyard venue, as well as the EICC.

The Pleasance Courtyard is one of the most popular Fringe venues.

A spokeswoman for the Pleasance said: “The 2022 programme will continue Pleasance’s great work with exciting newcomers, game-changing international artists, theatre award-winners, Pleasance stalwarts who delight audiences year on year and those boldly

entering the performance landscape.

“With more shows to be announced over the coming months there will be comedy, theatre, circus, magic, dance, kids’ shows and much more, alongside support for some of the most innovative newcomers through artist development strand Pleasance Futures. the Pleasance should certainly be the pick of your Fringe this August.”

Meanwhile the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has announced that it will be launching its own online box office next month after opening up registration for shows planned for this August.

Details of hundreds of productions are expected to be available to view on the Fringe website and buy tickets for from Thursday 3 March.

Further launches for ticket sales are planned on 7 April, 5 May and 9 June.

This year will see the staging of the first-scale Fringe since the summer of 2019 due to the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Shows were only able to be staged online in 2020, while efforts to revive the Fringe in 2021 were hampered by the late lifting of physical distancing restrictions, which was not approved by the Scottish Government until August.

The Fringe Society has also plans to publish a printed programme for the first time since 2019 in early July.