Pink review, Hampden: A joyous two hours where she has as much fun as fans

There was so much going on in the opening moments of P!nk’s Summer Carnival show that it was hard to know where to look – whether to laugh at the candy coloured inflatables, ponder a drum riser which looked like an upturned ice cream cone or enjoy the rainbow visuals on the big screen. But suddenly all eyes were drawn to our mistress of ceremonies, bungee jumping on to the stage. From the glee etched on P!nk’s face, she was having as much fun as her fans as she made her spectacular and mischievous entrance. Get the Party Started indeed.

“Thank you for coming to play with me,” she beamed, while accepting gifts of P!nk dolls and packets of Maltesers from those close enough to make their devotional offerings. Where to take this maximalist riot next? How about a toast to the floaty flamingo scooters and banana-shaped trapeze sets which embellished Raise Your Glass.

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour in Glasgow

In her own words, P!nk makes music “for the workouts and the coming outs” and manages to be all things to everyone through a combination of talent, conviction and charisma. Just Like a Pill, What About Us, Don't Let Me Get Me and Just Give Me A Reason were all angsty bangers which showcased her athletic raspy vocals but she was just as comfortable rocking out on Heartbreaker, rousing the crowd with a cover of 4 Non Blondes’ What's Up or leading a troupe of dancing lips during Blow Me (One Last Kiss).