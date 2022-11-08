Peter Gabriel tour 2023: How to get tickets for Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin and London dates

Peter Gabriel will tour the UK and Europe to promote his album i/o - find out here how to get tickets.

The tour marks his first solo shows outside of North America since 2014’s Back to Front Tour when he celebrated the era-defining album So. Produced by Live Nation, the 22 shows in Europe will kick off in Krakow, Poland on 18 May 2023, with dates in Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the UK before wrapping in Dublin, Ireland. The tour will then continue in North America in the late summer.

What are Peter Gabriel’s 2023 UK tour dates?

Saturday 17 June Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena.Monday 19 June London, UK The O2.Thursday 22 June Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro.Friday 23 June Manchester, UK AO Arena.

After he leaves the UK he will head to Dublin’s 3Arena on Sunday June 25.

How can I get Peter Gabriel tour 2023 tickets?

Ticklets will be on sale via LiveNation.co.uk. Fans will have early access to a special presale through Peter’s Fan Club.

Peter Gabriel setlist: What songs will he play?

i/o - The Tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

When do Peter Gabriel 2023 tour tickets go onsale?