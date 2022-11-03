Peter Capaldi to get ‘outstanding achievement’ honour at Scottish BAFTA ceremony

Peter Capaldi attends the global premiere of "The Devil's Hour" at The Curzon Bloomsbury on October 25, 2022 in London, England. Picture. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Capaldi, who is best known for his starring roles in The Thick of It and Doctor Who, will be recognised for an outstanding contribution to film and television at the BAFTA Scotland Awards later in his native Glasgow this month.

Capaldi studied at Glasgow School of Art, where he performed in a band with future comic Craig Ferguson, with the pair also performing in a cabaret act together.

Capaldi shot to fame more than 40 years ago when he landed one of the lead roles in the Bill Forsyth comedy Local Hero.

Peter Capaldi played the twelfth incarnaion of The Doctor in Doctor Who.

His other best-known roles include the TV adaptation of the Iain Banks novel The Crow Road. He famously won an Academy Award for a short film he wrote and directed, Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life.

Capaldi’s outstanding contribution honour has been announced weeks after it was revealed that he is in the running to be named best film actor at the awards, alongside his Benediction co-star Jack Lowden and Mark Bonnar, for his role in Operation Mincemeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capaldi said: “I am deeply touched to be receiving the BAFTA Scotland Outstanding Contribution to Film and TV Award.

“My good luck started with being born in Scotland and continued on with the opportunities afforded me within the Scottish film and TV industry."Without the support of the creative community in Scotland I wouldn’t be here, so to be the recipient of this award is kindness indeed.”

The official announcement from BAFTA Scotland, which will stage its awards on 20 November, stated: “Born in Glasgow in 1958, the multi-talented Peter Capaldi is one of Scotland’s highest profile actors.

"He landed his breakthrough film role aged 24 playing Danny Oldsen a young naïve oil industry exec in Bill Forsyth’s cult classic Local Hero.

"It is perhaps for his role as the 12th Doctor in Doctor Who and for his BAFTA winning performance as spin doctor Malcolm Tucker in political satire The Thick of It and In The Loop that he is most well-known.

“Peter Capaldi first stepped into the TARDIS in 2013 and played the Time Lord for three incredible seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His portrayal of the 12th incarnation of The Doctor was much loved by fans and critics alike.

“In 2005, Peter Capaldi took on the role of foul mouthed spin doctor Malcom Tucker in Armando Iannucci’s The Thick of It and was the undeniable star of the award-winning satire, earning himself four BAFTA nominations for his bombastic

performance, and winning best male performance in a comedy role in 2010.

"This was the second time Peter Capaldi won a BAFTA, receiving his first award in 1994 for his short film Franz Kafka’s It’s a Wonderful Life, which also won him an Oscar that same year.”

BAFTA Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: “Peter Capaldi is one of Scotland’s highest profile actors who has created some of film and televisions most iconic and much loved characters.

“His work has not only been recognised by his peers and the public, but has also inspired future generations of film and television makers.

Advertisement Hide Ad