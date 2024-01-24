Passions: The Strictly live show is a glittering celebration of creativity

The Strictly live show judges, ​Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke. Picture: BBC

“Keeeeeep dancing!” exhort Tess and Claud at the end of every edition of Strictly off the telly and if you are lucky enough to have tickets for Glasgow’s OVO Hydro this weekend you can experience the live show in all its shimmering glory.

There are glitterballs galore and all of your favourites make an appearance. The judging panel features Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood who might appear in a (slightly too long) kilt and Janette Manrara from It Takes Two takes on hosting duties. And as for the dancers… Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington will perform so we’ll have the chance to see those vertical splits in person.

Some of the professional dancers are unable to join their celebrities on the road so the tour offers up new partnerships.

I’ll be sorry not to see Johannes Radebe in action but am excited to discover that Anabelle Croft can continue her Strictly story, dancing with Graziano Di Prima.

Similarly Channel Four News’ Krishnan Guru-Murthy, whose “life-changing” discovery of the sheer joy of movement to music during the series was one of the highlights of the show is paired with former champ Jowita Przystal as Lauren Oakley is booked up.

Each couple performs two dances from the series, which are scored by the judges but the arena audience has the final vote. There are also group dances from the professionals with the whole production choreographed by Revel Horwood.

Some believe that Sex Education’s Layton Williams and his partner Nikita Kuzmin were robbed in the final of the TV series so each audience of the tour will be able to have their say. Strictly fans will be delighted that all three of the finalists are on the show with winners Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola joining EastEnder Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell. The final couple is Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu, whose quirky Bob Fosse-inspired Charleston is worth the ticket price alone.

In the dark days of late January there’s nothing like the glitter and magic of an entertainment show that celebrates creativity and commitment to trying something new, stepping out of your comfort zone (you again Krishnan) and bringing joy to thousands of people.