Outer Banks fans have waited over a year to find out what happened to characters John B and Sarah.

The second season of Netflix’s hit teen drama has now dropped on the streaming platform, meaning viewers may finally get the answers they’ve been looking for.

Set in North Carolina, the mystery drama follows a group of teenagers as they attempt to discover what happened to their leader John B’s missing father and the infamous treasure he found.

Outer Banks season 2 follows Sarah Cameron and John B on the run in the Bahamas (Netflix)

The new episodes see the Pogues return for another adventure, but the gang are separated with John B and Sarah on the run in the Bahamas and their friends believing they are dead.

And new characters are set to join the squad on their escapades, providing even more gripping entertainment.

So, who is in the Outer Banks season two cast?

Here’s what you need to know.

Which cast members will return for Outer Banks season 2?

Fans will be pleased to know that the main Outer Banks cast members are set to return for a dramatic season two.

Everyone’s favourite actors, Chase Stokes (John B), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kie), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe), Deion Smith (Kelce), and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron), will make a comeback for the second season.

Who are the new Outer Banks cast members?

And there’s a couple of new, big personalities to watch out for this season.

Carlacia Grant plays Cleo, a Nassau girl described as “confident and fearless” and a “formidable artful dodger”, according to Deadline.

Her world is set to collide with the Pogues and she discovers the truth about John B and Sarah’s mission.

What will occur when that happens remains to be seen, though, as we don’t know much about this new character - even if she’s a Pogue or a Kook.

What we do know is that she will be a recurring character in this series.

Actress Ms Grant is a former pageant queen who has previously appeared in Greenleaf and Game of Silence.

Another new cast member is Elizabeth Mitchell who’s been cast as the menacing Limbrey.

No stranger to the small screen, viewers may recognise Ms Mitchell from Lost and Once Upon a Time.

Her character sounds just as interesting as other newcomer Cleo.

Limbrey, “a compelling woman with a level of toxicity and menace underneath her seemingly courteous ways”, hails from Charleston.

She’s privileged, scheming, and in the actress’s own words has a complete “lack of self-awareness”.

The way she’s described could mean that the Pogues have a villain on their hands.

Writing on Instagram, Ms Mitchell posted: “So excited to join this show! Gorgeous, talented cast. Incredible crew. Filming in paradise and a character I can’t wait for you to meet.”

There were rumours that TikTok star Addison Rae was going to be joining Outer Banks season two, but it has been confirmed that she won’t feature in any of the episodes.

When does Outer Banks season 2 come out in the UK?

Outer Banks season two dropped on Netflix on 30 July 2021.