The critically acclaimed comedy that transfers the Jane Austen novel to contemporary times landed the trophy for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, with stars Tori Burgess and Christina Gordon also nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

It was the first time that the awards ceremony, organised by the Society of London Theatre and voted on by a mix of industry figures, theatre stars and members of the public, had been held in nearly three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian Jason Manford hosted the evening which saw the revival of Cabaret, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley, win in seven categories – including all four acting awards for musicals.

Life of Pi, based on Yann Martel’s Booker-winning novel, was the other big winner of the night – bagging five gongs including for Best New Play.

And the win for Pride And Prejudice* (*sort of) marked the end of a bumpy ride for a play whose run was cut short in February by falling audiences due to Covid restrictions.

It first premiered at Glasgow’s 230-seat Tron Theatre with a two week run starting on June 28, 2018, before the all-female cast toured the UK during late 2019 and early 2020, with the final performances falling foul of lockdown.

Its shorter-than-expected London West End residency then opened at the Criterion Theatre on October 15, 2021.

Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of) took home the Olivier for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Here are the full list of winners from the Olivier Awards.

Cunard Best RevivalConstellations – Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre

Noël Coward/Geoffrey Johnson Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy PlayPride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of) at Criterion Theatre

Magic Radio Best Musical RevivalCabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Best Costume DesignCatherine Zuber for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre

d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound DesignNick Lidster for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Best Original Score or New OrchestrationsGet Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical – Orchestrator: Simon Hale at Lyric Theatre

Best Theatre ChoreographerKathleen Marshall for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role7 actors who play the Tiger for Life Of Pi at Wyndham’s Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting RoleLiz Carr for The Normal Heart at National Theatre – Olivier

Blue-I Theatre Technology Award for Best Set DesignTim Hatley for Design and Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell for Puppets for Life Of Pi at Wyndham’s Theatre

White Light Award for Best Lighting DesignTim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding for Life Of Pi at Wyndham’s Theatre

Best Actress In A Supporting Role In A MusicalLiza Sadovy for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse TheatreBest Actor In A Supporting Role In A MusicalElliot Levey for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Outstanding Achievement In OperaPeter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra for Bajazet at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre

Best New Opera ProductionJenůfa at Royal Opera House

Best Actor In A MusicalEddie Redmayne for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Best Actress In A MusicalJessie Buckley for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Outstanding Achievement In DanceArielle Smith for her choreography of Jolly Folly in Reunion by English National Ballet at Sadler’s Wells

Best New Dance ProductionRevisor by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot at Sadler’s Wells

Best ActressSheila Atim for Constellations – Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre

Best ActorHiran Abeysekera for Life Of Pi at Wyndham’s Theatre

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best DirectorRebecca Frecknall for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate TheatreOld Bridge at Bush Theatre

Best Family ShowWolf Witch Giant Fairy at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre

Best New PlayLife Of Pi at Wyndham’s Theatre

Mastercard Best New MusicalBack To The Future – The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.