Let’s jump back into our DeLorean, and where we’re going, we don’t need roads - just a stable internet connection.

To borrow from one of the greatest scientists of our lifetime, Doc Brown.

Before Trainspotting put Scotland on the global cinema map in the mid-90s, the 1980s laid the essential groundwork. This was the decade of the quiet revolution, where humanist director Bill Forsyth charmed the world with gentle comedies like Local Hero, while a grittier school of filmmakers captured the reality of life on the streets of Glasgow.

From the misty, epic sweep of the Highlands to the working-class warmth of the Clydeside, these 15 films defined a generation and remain some of the most iconic movies ever shot in Scotland.

Did you catch any of them when they first came out, or could you be inspired to check one of them out over your colder Autumn months?

1 . Gregory's Girl (Cumbernauld) The definitive coming-of-age comedy. Awkward, football-mad teenager Gregory falls head-over-heels for Dorothy, the effortlessly cool new girl who takes his spot as the school team's striker. Director Bill Forsyth captures the sweet, meandering confusion of first love with a warmth and wit that have made this the most cherished Scottish teen film of all time. | Lake Films/National Film Finance Corporation (NFFC)/Scottish Television (STV) Photo Sales

2 . Death Watch (Glasgow) A chilling Franco-German sci-fi drama set in a dystopian near-future Glasgow. Romy Schneider stars as a woman with a terminal illness who becomes the subject of a reality TV show, unknowingly filmed by a cameraman (Harvey Keitel) with an embedded camera. It’s a stark, unsettling, and prescient look at media exploitation, using Glasgow's industrial landscape as a cold, modern backdrop. | Selta Films/Little Bear/Sara Films Photo Sales

3 . Chariots of Fire (St Andrews) The Oscar-winning true story of two British runners—Eric Liddell, a devout Scottish Christian, and Harold Abrahams, an English Jew—competing in the 1924 Olympics. The film features the unforgettable slow-motion training run filmed on West Sands Beach, St Andrews, a scene that cemented the film's place in cinematic history and made Scotland a crucial character in this tale of faith and conviction. | Enigma Productions/Allied Stars Ltd. Photo Sales

4 . The Missionary (Inverness-shire) Michael Palin stars as a missionary who returns from Africa to find himself unexpectedly tasked with ministering to London's prostitutes. The film features scenes set at the fictional ancestral home of the formidable Lady Ames (Maggie Smith), with the grand exterior being the very real and beautiful Ardverikie House in the remote Scottish Highlands. | HandMade Films Photo Sales