A piece of Oasis history could be yours, but at a very high price.

A 1997 Bentley once owned by Oasis’ Noel Gallagher is currently for sale on AutoTrader.

The private sale is in excellent condition and is ”surprisingly reliable” after all these years.

But those looking to make an offer take heed - it comes at a princely sum.

Oasis fans looking for their next piece of memorabilia ahead of the band’s highly anticipated reunion shows later this year might be curious to see a listing on AutoTrader this week…

The digital automotive marketplace has listed a 1997 Red Bentley Turbo R, once owned by Noel Gallagher, for the handsome sum of £1.2 million – an opportunity that Erin Baker, Editorial Director at AutoTrader, remarked doesn’t 'come around very often.'

The 1997 Purple Bentley Turbo R, previously owned by Noel Gallagher, is currently for sale for £1.2 million on AutoTrader. | Getty Images/AutoTrader

The listing for the vehicle states that the “stunning Bentley, once the 'pride and joy' of Oasis's Noel Gallagher,” is in excellent condition with a superb interior, surprisingly reliable, and includes a private 'OASIS 2' registration.'

The seller also noted that the new owner has a chance to 'invest' in a piece of the band's history.

The vehicle's history shows there have been six other owners. For those cautious about ownership, AutoTrader has confirmed that a vehicle check shows the car is not recorded as stolen, scrapped, an insurance write-off, imported, or exported.

But before making the call, the private seller has stated they are seeking genuine inquiries only, so there's no chance of buying ‘part’ of the vehicle to scratch your Oasis collecting itch.

Is Noel Gallagher’s 1997 Bentey the most expensive celebrity car sold?

It is one of the more expensive vehicles formerly owned by a musician, but currently still not the most expensive one sold.

It could be, however, the most expensive piece of Oasis memorabilia sold at of writing. The biggest sale at auction of a piece of Oasis history was Noel Gallagher's smashed Gibson ES-355 guitar, which fetched £326,909 ($405,000) at auction in Paris in 2022.

This guitar is particularly significant because it was the instrument famously smashed by Noel Gallagher during a backstage row with his brother Liam in 2009, an incident widely considered to be "the physical manifestation of the breakup of Oasis." The damaged guitar was carefully restored before the sale.

