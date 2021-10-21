RSNO musicians Dávur Juul Magnussen and Emily Nenniger arrived in style at the Usher Hall to promote the event on Thursday, hitching a lift in 007’s iconic Aston Martin DB5.

The world-famous orchestra will be joined by West End star Emma Lindars, and Strictly Come Dancing vocalist Lance Ellington, for performances in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Capital’s Usher Hall will welcome the RSNO at 7:30pm on Friday, October 29, before it travels to Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall for a performance at the same time the day after.

The evenings, sponsored by Capital Document Solutions, will celebrate the return of James Bond to cinemas and of live music to Scotland’s concert halls.

It comes as the RSNO welcome audiences back for their Autumn Season, which features Thomas Søndergård, Midori and Patricia Kopatchinskaja.

For more information and tickets please visit www.rsno.org.uk/whats-on/

A message from the Editor:

RSNO musicians Dávur Juul Magnussen and Emily Nenniger arrived in style at the Usher Hall to promote the event on Thursday, hitching a lift in 007’s iconic Aston Martin DB5. (Credit: Martin Shields)

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.