She will be interviewed by broadcaster Iain Dale on August 10 as part of the Pleasance programme.

The First Minister will be appearing in one of the biggest venues at the Fringe, the 1200-capacity Pentland Suite at the EICC.

The LBC presenter, who said he was looking forward to “grilling” Ms Sturgeon on her proposed road map to independence, was already due to quiz a host of big-name political figures during a series of live editions of his “All Talk” show and For The Many podcast.They include Jeremy Corbyn, Sir Keir Starmer, Douglas Ross, Anas Sarwar, Arlene Foster, Angela Rayner, Nadine Dorries and Rory Stewart.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be appearing at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Elsewhere on the Fringe, the New Town Theatre will be hosting “in conversation” events which will see journalist Graham Spiers interview Andy Burnham, Jim Sillars, Ian Blackford, Elaine C Smith and Darren McGarvey.

He said: “This is the Fringe interview everyone wanted."I’ve been in negotiations with Nicolas Sturgeon’s office for several months but I’m delighted to have finally pulled it off.

"We have a huge venue and I look forward to grilling the First Minister about the road to an independence referendum, what really motivates her and how she copes with the pressures and brickbats that the job throws at her every day.

“I will also devote a significant amount of time to questions from the audience.”

Broadcaster Iain Dale will be interviewing Nicola Sturgeon at this year's Fringe.

The First Minister has already been confirmed for two appearances at the Edinburgh International Festival, interviewing actor Brian Cox and author Louise Welsh.