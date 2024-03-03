All Sections
Nicola Benedetti reveals she is pregnant with first child but will continue to direct Edinburgh International Festival

The 36-year-old last year became the first first Scottish director of the EIF
By Amy Watson
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 10:23 GMT
Updated 3rd Mar 2024, 10:23 GMT
Nicola Benedetti is director of the Edinburgh International Festival. Picture: Jess ShurteNicola Benedetti is director of the Edinburgh International Festival. Picture: Jess Shurte
Edinburgh International Festival director Nicola Benedetti has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.

The violinist, understood to be due to give birth in May, has said she will continue to direct the Edinburgh International Festival after taking the helm for the first time last year.

The 36-year-old told The Times she was “positive, excited” after revealing the baby news.

“Flexibility will be the aim of the game in the next little while, and plenty of support,” she said.

A spokeswoman for the Edinburgh International Festival said: “Nicola is expecting a baby and everybody at the International Festival is thrilled for her.”