New organisers of Edinburgh's Christmas festival reveal city centre expansion plans

New sites at Parliament Square and Castle Street are being planned for an "artisan market" and a dedicated market for Scottish produce.

Other markets will be returning to East and West Princes Street Gardens, as well as the Mound precinct, for the festival, which is being taken over by the firm behind the Christmas markets in London’s Hyde Park.

German firm Angel Events Experience, which won the right to produce the festival from long-time Fringe operators Underbelly, were previously involved in supplying and managing the Christmas markets in Edinburgh.

It has agreed to pay the council £5.473 million a year for the next three years for the right to run festive markets, rides and attractions in the city centre.

However, the German company insists it wants to work with local businesses on the festive markets in Edinburgh, including arts and craft makers, and food and drink producers.

The company is planning to create a new ‘Santa Land’ for the west gardens, where rides, games and installations will be introduced. Only the upper section of the east gardens will be used.

Edinburgh Christmas Market has transformed East Princes Street Gardens in previous years. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Discounted tickets for the Christmas festival will also be distributed to all of Edinburgh's primary schools.

A shake-up of Edinburgh’s Christmas and Hogmanay festivals was ordered in 2019 following protests about their impact on Princes Street Gardens, the cost of rides and attractions, and overcrowding during peak periods.

An opinion poll carried out last year called for a greater spread of events across the city, fewer stalls selling alcohol and more activities for children.

Underbelly, which had previously produced both the Christmas and Hogmanay festivals, decided against bidding for the new year festival, which was won back by Unique Events, the firm which had been involved since its inception in the mid-1990s.

Edinburgh's Christmas festival will be returning in Novemer. Picture: Tim Edgeler

Angels Event Experience has opened up applications for market stalls for the coming festival, which is due to run from November 18 to January 3.

David Kohlert, managing director of Angels Event Experience, said: “We are delighted to be the preferred bidder for Edinburgh’s Christmas, and look forward to making it a great success for Edinburgh’s communities and locals and visitors alike.

"Our track record in delivering markets and festivals across Europe, alongside key local partners, are a recipe for success.

“We look forward to evolving Edinburgh’s Christmas concept over the next three years, putting the community at the heart of the event.

"Over time, we look forward to partnering with local charities and associations, providing them with a stage to promote their work alongside the winter festival.”

Council leader Cammy Day said: “I’m sure Angels Event Experience will build on the success of Edinburgh’s Christmas to offer a rich and varied range of festive activities, events and experiences for residents and visitors of all ages.

"We’ll continue to listen to feedback from our residents and local businesses on our festivals, allowing their benefits to be shared right across our city.