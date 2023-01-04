A new Scottish coming-of-age drama and love story focusing on the deep bond between a young girl and her protective mother will open the next edition of the Glasgow Film Festival (GFF).

Organisers say the feature film debut of writer-director Adura Onashile, one of the leading figures in Scottish theatre, will mark her arrival as "an exciting new voice in Scottish cinema”.

Glasgow-set Girl explores the complex relationship between Grace (Déborah Lukumuena), a 24-year-old mother traumatised by her past, and 11 year-old-daughter, Ama (Leshantey Bonsu) as they start a new life in the city.

Their sheltered world is threatened when the girl’s “burgeoning physicality and curiosity” sets off reminders of a past Grace has been running away from.

Glasgow-based Onashile has made her name as a writer, performer and actor over the past decade. She played the title role in the National Theatre of Scotland’s new production of Liz Lochhead's adaptation of Medea last year and previously created Ghosts, an augmented reality walking tour exploring Glasgow’s links with slavery.

Opening the GFF on March 1, Girl is described by Onashile as a coming-of-age story for both the mother and daughter, and is partly inspired by her own upbringing in an estate in south-east London.

She said: “It isn’t really an autobiographical story, but what is autobiographical about it is growing up in a single parent family with my mum and being an only child.

"I wanted to look at the dynamics of that, which can often feel like a best-friend relationship rather than a mother-child relationship. Aspects of that are really beautiful, but how does it prepare you for the world?

”I wondered what it would mean to push to the limits or extremes of a relationship which, on the one hand, can be really nurturing, but also claustrophobic.

"I’m also really fascinated by the idea that, to a certain extent, we can only be parents in the way we were parented. Even if you say to yourself that you’re going to be different, you end up falling back on what you know.

"It wasn’t like I sat down and came up with the idea all at once. I wanted to explore this nugget, but didn’t know what form it would take. Writing three or four or five different drafts, and honing in on the most dramatic and impactful way of telling that story, came about over two or three years.”

Girl saw Onashile reunited with producers Rosie Crerar and Ciara Barry on Girl, after the trio collaborated on a short film adaptation of Expensive S**t, her acclaimed stage show about a Nigerian toilet attendant in a Glasgow nightclub manipulating unsuspecting women for the titillation of men hidden behind the mirrors.

Onashile said: “Girl is about a mother who hasn’t had a great experience of the world and feels it’s an unsafe place. She keeps her daughter very close and builds a fortress around them in this misguided idea that she’s protecting her.