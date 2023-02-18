New 'bring your own tent' campsite to be created under Connect festival’s Ingliston expansion

Music fans will be able to pitch tents at Edinburgh's new outdoor festival when it expands at the home of the Royal Highland Show this summer.

Swim School were among the acts to perform at the Connect festival in Edinburgh last summer. Rory Barnes

The new campsite is being created for the second year of Connect at the Royal Highland Centre in response to demand following the 2022 festival.

DF Concerts say the new "bring your own tent" campsite was one of the most requested additions after the event was revived at Ingliston last summer following a 14-year hiatus.

Other changes include a drive to make the event more family-friendly by offering discounted tickets for children under the age of 12, who are accompanied by an adult over 25, and the creation of a family viewing area at the “grand parade” main stage, complete with baby changing facilities and children’s entertainment.

DF Concerts revived its Connect festival at the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston in Edinburgh last summer. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

The three-day event will start much later, at 5pm on Friday 25 August, so fans do not have to take a day off and can also attend the festival after work.

Connect was previously at Inveraray Castle, in Argyll, where fans were able to camp in its grounds. The majority of fans camped at DF’s T in the Park festival, which was last held in 2016, however its other major festival, TRNSMT in Glasgow, does not have any camping facilities.

Up to eight fans will be able to buy tickets to camp together for this year’s Connect, which is expected to announce its first acts within the next weeks.

The festival arena is expected to have an overall capacity of up to 25,000 – 10,000 more than last year – depending on demand. The site will later play host to concerts featuring Lewis Capaldi and The Killers.

Connect only offered a range of “boutique” camping options last year, including luxury bell tents, pre-pitched tents and space for camper vans.

However a large camping area dedicated to “bring your own tents” is being created at the 110-acre site this year, with campers able to take advantage of the permanent hot showers and toilets at the historic arena.

Festival manager Katt Lingard said: “Camping is synonymous with festivals. It’s such a key part of the experience and is unique for folk who wouldn’t necessarily go camping. A huge part of it is getting a spot next to your pals.

“Last year’s campsite was all pre-pitched tents and structures. Unlike traditional festival campsites, everyone had a pre-allocated pitch or space, which really supported the sustainability side of Connect.

‘People paid an eco bond on their pitch which they got back if they returned it clean. We took just five kilos of waste off the campsite.

“It was less like what people might think about camping at a festival and more like what you would get at a proper campsite anywhere else.

“We really wanted to get everyone’s feedback after last year. One of the points that came back was that people would love to camp and have the option of bringing their own camping equipment.

“We really wanted to keep the format, organisation, sustainability and sense of community we had last year by having allocated pitches. All the facitlities will be available to everybody camping, but they will all have to pay an eco-bond.