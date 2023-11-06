The MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards will be staged at the Caird Hall in Dundee on 2 December.

A new music journalism award has been created in memory of a hugely-respected writer and critic who wrote for The Scotsman for several decades.

Sue Wilson, who was a familiar figure at traditional music events and festivals all over Scotland, who passed away in September after a period of illness.

She will be recognised at this year’s MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards with the launch of a new award in her name.

The annual honour – which has been created by awards organisers Hands Up For Trad in partnership with the magazine Songlines - will recognise new writers covering Scottish traditional music.

Sue was one of the first winners of the “Trad Music in the Media Award at the long-running annual ceremony.

The Sue Wilson New Writer Award will be presented for the first time at the “Na Trads” ceremony, when it returns to the Caird Hall in Dundee.

Other awards have previously been instigated in memory of the poet and songwriter Hamish Henderson, the poet and writer Janet Paisley, and the festival organiser and activist Citty Finlayson.

Music writer Sue Wilson passed away in September. Picture: Sean Purser

Awards founder Simon Thoumire said: “Sue was a well-known figure on the Scottish music scene. “She was lots of fun to hang around with and could always be counted on for a well-written, well thought out review.

"It is our pleasure to remember Sue in this new award in partnership with Songlines magazine which seeks to recognise new music writers on our scene.”

Details of the new prize have been announced days after a celebration of Sue’s life in Edinburgh, where she lived for many years before moving to Pittenweem in Fife.

Sue documented the launch and rise of Glasgow’s Celtic Connections festival, and wrote for its brochure and website for more than 20 years.

In a tribute to Sue posted on social media, Celtic Connections said: “We will miss her joyous spirit, passionate love of folk music, and warm presence day and night at the festival.”

The Orkney Folk Festival described Sue as “fountain of knowledge on the Scottish folk scene and far beyond.”

Voting has opened today for the Na Trads, which are now in their 21st year.

Contenders include a hit protest against controversial Scottish Government proposals to restrict fishing in some coastal areas, which is in the running for best original work.

Long-running Celtic rock outfit Skipinnish joined forces with fisherman Donald Francis MacNeil to record the song The Clearances Again, which was written by the band's co-founder Angus MacPhail, a fisherman himself.

The government’s plans to create Highly Protected Marine Areas in 10 per cent of Scotland's seas were scrapped three months after the release of the song, which reached number five in the UK download charts.

MacPhail said: “The nomination is a testament to all who supported and helped in our campaign and allowed the song to fulfil an important role in causing the devastating HPMA legislation to be dropped in its proposed format.

"We are very proud that a folk song written in protest to a serious injustice against minority rural populations has played a pivotal role in national policy.”

New events shortlisted include the Hoolie in the Hydro, which will be returning in December, and The Reeling, which will back at Rouken Glen Park, on the outskirts of Glasgow, in June.

Other contenders for the event of the year honour include the Orkney Folk Festival, the Eilean Dorcha Festival on Benbecula, the Glasgow Fèis and New York’s Tartan Day celebrations.

Letham Nights, in Fife, Glassel Gigs in Aberdeenshire, Edinburgh Folk Club and the Gathering South Sessions in Glasgow are all shortlisted for the best club prize.

Best Scottish folk band contenders include Blazin’ Fiddles, Assynt, Rachel Walker and Aaron Jones, Gnoss, Dallahan, Beinn Lee and Trip.

Esther Swift, James Lindsay, Julie Fowlis, Graham Rorie, Euan McLaughlin and Rory Matheson will compete for the musician of the year honour.

Elephant Sessions, Trail West, Talisk, Niteworks, An Dannsa Dub, Valtos and Ryan Young are shortlisted for best live act.

Full list of MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards Nominees

Album of the Year, sponsored by Birnam CD

● Dialogues by Su-a Lee

● Awakening by Ìmar

● Haar by Lauren MacColl

● DIAD by Tim Edey & Ross Ainslie

● Tempus by Skerryvore

● Decemberwell Decade by Mike Vass

● Fàs by Breabach

● Dusk Moon by Rura

● I See A World by Peatbog Faeries

● Black Cuillin by Duncan Chisholm

Citty Finlayson Scots Singer of the Year, sponsored by Traditional Music and Song

Association of Scotland

● Iona Fyfe

● Arthur Nicolson

● Claire Hastings

● Chloe Matharu

Club of the Year

● Edinburgh Folk Club

● Glassel Gigs, Aberdeenshire

● Letham Nights

● The Gaitherin South Sessions, Glasgow

Community Project of the Year, sponsored by Traditional Arts and Culture Scotland● Fèis Rois Ceilidh Trail

● The TAM Sessions - Claire Gullan and Kirstie McLanaghan

● A Tune For The Foodbank, Inverness

● School of Dàimh at the Arisaig Hotel

● Angus Mackenzie / Eilean a' Cheòl

● Mull Music Makers

● Lismore Dance Band

Composer of the Year, sponsored by PRS for Music

● Kenneth I MacKenzie

● Rebecca Hill and Charlie Stewart

● Graham Mackenzie

● Catriona Price

● Heidi Talbot

Event of the Year, sponsored by VisitScotland

● Orkney Folk Festival

● Hoolie in the Hydro

● Eilean Dorcha Festival (EDF)

● Tartan Day, New York

● Glasgow Fèis

● The Reeling, Glasgow

Gaelic Singer of the Year, sponsored by Highland Society of London

● Donald Francis MacNeil

● Muriel Urquhart

● Gillebrìde MacMillan

● Eilidh Cormack

● Joy Dunlop

● Lana Phaeton

Live Act of the Year, sponsored by Gordon Duncan Memorial Trust

● Elephant Sessions

● Trail West

● Talisk

● Niteworks

● An Dannsa Dub

● Valtos

● Ryan Young

Music Tutor of the Year, sponsored by Creative Scotland Youth Music Initiative

● Amy Lord

● Domhnall Bàn MacDonald - Benbecula

● Louise Hunter

● Rachel Hair

● Jenna Reid

Musician of the Year, sponsored by University of the Highlands and Islands

● Esther Swift

● James Lindsay

● Julie Fowlis

● Graham Rorie

● Euan McLaughlin

● Rory Matheson

Original Work of the Year, sponsored Musicians’ Union

● The Hearth by Tom Oakes

● Quarterdays by Gavin Marwick

● Rose Window by Grace Stewart-Skinner (Commission for Spirit:360)

● The Swim by Jeneric (Jenn Austin and Eric Linklater)

● The Clearances Again by Donald Francis MacNeil and Skipinnish

Scottish Dance Band of the Year, sponsored by National Association of Accordion and

Fiddle Clubs

● Iain MacPhail

● Cullivoe Band

● Crynoch Ceilidh Band

● Sandy Nixon

Scottish Folk Band of the Year, sponsored by Threads of Sound

● Blazin’ Fiddles

● Assynt

● Rachel Walker and Aaron Jones

● Gnoss

● Dallahan

● Beinn Lee

● Trip

Scottish Pipe Band of the Year, sponsored by National Piping Centre

● The Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band

● Renfrewshire Schools Pipe Band

● Glasgow Skye Association Pipe Band

Trad Music in the Media, sponsored by Glasgow Caledonian University

● Craig Irving’s Guitar Instrumentals

● Gary West’s Enjoy Your Piping Podcast

● Deirdre Graham’s Gaelic Song Stories Podcast

● Fiona McNeill’s Celtic and Folk Fusions

● Travelling Folk, BBC Radio Scotland

Up and Coming Artist of the Year, sponsored by Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

● The Shands

● Donald and Peigi Barker

● Cala

● Lucie Hendry

● Elie McLaren and Ciar Milne

● The Madeleine Stewart Trio

Venue of the Year

● The Tolbooth, Stirling

● The Caird Hall, Dundee

● Lyth Arts Centre

● Breasclete Hall, Lewis

Graphics Designer

● Somhairle MacDonald

● VanGill Media

● Loom Graphics

● Elly Lucas

Traditional Music Enabler

● Lisa Whytock

● Craig Corse, CCM Live

● Dave Francis, Traditional Music Forum

● Mhari McLeman, Shetland Folk Festival

Photographer

● Marc Marnie

● Euan Robertson Photography

● Paul Jennings

● Eion Carey

Venue Technician

● Moray Munro, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh

● Stirling Tolbooth Technical Team

● Gary at the Ceilidh Place

● Mike Adkins, An Lanntair

Sue Wilson New Writer Award, sponsored by Songlines Magazine

● Alana MacInnes - Uist Beò

● Angus MacPhail - Oban Times