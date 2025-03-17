Neil Young’s call comes after reading comments made by Robert Smith 🎶🎫💰

Canadian folk-legend Neil Young has revealed there will be no ‘premium’ tickets for his tour.

The move comes after he drew inspiration from The Cure’s Robert Smith and his comments on ticket prices.

But what is the difference between ‘premium’ tickets and ‘dynamic pricing?’

Concert tickets have once again become a topic of discussion, following Neil Young's announcement that he will forgo 'platinum' ticket sales for his upcoming tour.

In a post on Young’s Archives website , the Canadian folk-singer explained how ‘platinum’ tickets - used by outlets such as Ticketmaster to deter scalpers from acquiring and reselling tickets for excessive profits - were a ‘bad thing’ that is taking too much money away from his fans.

He wrote: “My management and agent have always tried to cover my back on the road, getting me the best deals they could. They have tried to protect me and the fans from scalpers who buy the best tickets and resell them at huge increases for their own profits.

Neil Young has revealed there will be no platinum ticket sales for his upcoming tour, drawing inspiration from The Cure's Robert Smith (right) | Getty Images

Ticketmaster’s high priced Platinum tickets were introduced to the areas where scalpers were buying the most tickets for resale. The money went to me. That did not feel right. Very soon, Platinum tickets will no longer be available for my shows.”

Instead, fans of the singer will have to “buy aggressively” when the tickets for his shows are released, “or tickets will cost a lot more in the secondary market.”

Young also mentioned that the ‘tip’ came from The Cure’s Robert Smith , who has long rallied against ticket pricing being unaffordable for many fans, after discussing dynamic pricing in late 2024 ahead of The Cure performing live.

In an interview with The Times , Smith said that upon seeing the fees that went alongside the price of buying tickets, he felt “sick” and that dynamic pricing was a “scam.”

Speaking to the publication, Smith stated: “if you had the self-belief that you’re still going to be here in a year’s time, you’d want the show to be great so people come back. You don’t want to charge as much as the market will let you. If people save on the tickets, they buy beer or merch.

There is goodwill, they will come back next time. It is a self-fulfilling good vibe and I don’t understand why more people don’t do it.”

What is a ‘platinum’ ticket?’

A 'premium' or 'Platinum' ticket is a unique type of event ticket where the price isn't fixed, but instead fluctuates based on real-time demand. Essentially, when a lot of people want tickets, the price goes up. In most instances, these premium tickets offer the same access as a standard ticket – you get the seat you paid for, but not necessarily any additional perks.

The 'premium' part refers solely to the higher price, reflecting what the market is willing to pay. However, in some cases, these tickets might include extras like executive-level seating, access to VIP lounges, or other exclusive amenities.

When did platinum tickets to concerts start, and why?

The widespread practice of platinum ticketing in its modern form, distinct from traditional VIP packages, began to take hold in the early 2010s , coinciding with the increasing sophistication of online ticketing platforms. While venues have long offered enhanced experiences, the dynamic adjustment of base ticket prices based on real-time demand marked a significant shift.

An example of this evolution can be traced to Ticketmaster's growing use of "Platinum" ticketing during this period, where prices for standard seats would fluctuate dramatically.

This differs from 'dynamic pricing' in that 'dynamic pricing' is the overarching term, and 'premium ticketing' is a specific application.

Dynamic pricing refers to the general practice of changing prices based on demand, whereas "premium ticketing" is the application of this specifically to event tickets, often with the implication that these are desirable, high demand tickets.

Ticketing platforms like Ticketmaster have also used premium tickets as a strategy to combat ticket touts or scalpers. By dynamically adjusting the price, they aim to capture the extra profit that scalpers would otherwise make by reselling tickets at inflated prices on the secondary market.

The idea is that by selling the ticket at the price the market is willing to pay in the first place, the secondary market becomes less profitable, and therefore less attractive to scalpers