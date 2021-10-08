Nathan Evans, the TikTok sensation, who has released his third single today.

The single follows the No.1 successes ‘Wellerman’ and ‘Told You So’, which amassed over six million steams worldwide.

Evans, 26, from Airdrie, has accumulated a massive 1.7 billion streams across all platforms and songs and has also built up a huge TikTok following with over 1.4m followers on the platform.

Speaking about the new single, Mr Evans said: "I’m so excited to finally share this brand new single with you all.

"Myself and the team have worked hard on it and I’m delighted to share the video with you too.

"It was really fun to make and if anything, I hope it helps anyone who is thinking of going on holiday with someone they just met in a bar...to think twice!"

Evans will also be celebrating his first book release, The Book of Sea Shanties: Wellerman and Other Songs from the Seven Seas, which will hit shelves from October 15.

Before lockdown, Evans worked as a Royal Mail postman in Airdrie, and sang in his spare time.

However he quit his job as a postie earlier this year around the time he signed a record deal with record label Polydor.

His first release, ‘Wellerman’, was initially posted to TikTok in December 2020.

Evan’s version of the 19th-century maritime song quickly gained views on the app, and even inspired a trend – which was dubbed ‘ShantyTok’.

When he officially released ‘Wellerman’ with Polydor in January 2021, it rose to number one in the Official Big Top 40 music chart, beating established artists Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran to the top spot. A dance remix of the song, by 220 Kid and Billen Ted, secured the number three spot.

Evans has not always been a singer of sea shanties.

When he first joined Tik-Tok, he posted covers of pop and indie songs, taking requests from other users of the app.

In July 2020, a follower asked him to post a clip of him singing a sea shanty – a request that catapulted him into a new career.

“I honestly didn’t know much about sea shanties”, Evans told NBC News in January. “Now you can call me a fan”

