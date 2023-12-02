Na Trads: Fisherman honoured for protest song at Scottish music awards gala

Fisherman Donald Francis (DF) MacNeil has been honoured at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards for the protest song The Clearances Again. Picture: Stephen Kearney

A Hebridean fisherman has been honoured at Scotland's annual traditional music Oscars for a protest song about attempts to introduce new controversial curbs on his industry.

Donald Francis (DF) MacNeil, from Vatersay in the Outer Hebrides, made his recording debut as he joined forces with the Celtic pop-rock outfit Skipinnish on “The Clearances Again.”

Their efforts were recognised at the annual Scots Trad Music Awards in Dundee, where the protest song – instigated in response to the Scottish Government’s plans to create highly protected marine areas where fishing would be restricted – was honoured as the best original work of the last year.

Skipinnish co-founder and fisherman Angus MacPhail wrote the protest song The Clearances Again.

He was also named best new writer at the awards in recognition of his regular column in the Oban Times, in the inaugural year of a new journalism prize created in memory of Sue Wilson, a long-time critic and writer for The Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday.

The event, which saw leading Scots trad acts like Julie Fowlis, Duncan Chisholm, Iona Fyfe, Blazin’ Fiddles and Trail West recognised, featured a musical tribute to BBC Scotland presenter Robbie Shepherd, who passed away in August.

The Clearances Again reached number four in the mainstream UK download charts when it was released in April, with its lyrics subsequently quoted by all the main parties during debates at Holyrood. Weeks later, the government pulled the plug on the plans and pledged to consult further with the fishing industry.

Blazin' Fiddles were named folk band of the year at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards. Picture: Sean Purser

However a new version of the song with Gaelic lyrics penned by MacPhail’s mother Flora and featuring guest appearances by many of Scotland's leading Gaelic singers, including Julie Fowlis, Karen Matheson, Kathleen MacInnes and Mary Ann Kennedy, was released last month with a new video to keep the pressure on the government.

MacPhail, from Tiree, said at the time: “Fishing and crofting communities are the only places where Gaelic is in natural everyday use as a genuine first language. But that would be wiped out over night by these misguided and counterproductive environmental policies, posing the single biggest threat to the Gaelic language since the mass Highland Clearances.”

MacNeil added: “The words of this song are powerful and emotive in any language, but to record them in my mother tongue is something very precious and deeply personal to me. Gaelic is at my core and is the language of my home and workplace.

"We won’t sit back and let poorly thought-out policies hammer our communities, decimate the economies we work very hard every day to maintain, and let history repeat itself.”

A musical tribute to veteran broadcaster Robbie Shepherd, who died at the age of 87 in August, was staged at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards in Dundee.

The awards saw Julie Fowlis, who is originally from North Uist, named musician of the year. Skye singer Eilidh Cormack was named Gaelic singer of the year, while Iona Fyfe, from Huntly, in Aberdeenshire, was named Scots best Scots singer at the awards, which are known as “Na Trads.”

Tiree outfit Trail West were named best live act while the Orkney Folk Festival took away the best event prize.

Traditional arts Donald Smith, the founder of the Scottish Storytelling Festival, which has been running since 1989, was honoured with the Hamish Henderson Services to Traditional Music Award.

He said: “Hamish Henderson burst the dam of nay-saying and repression in Scottish life. He's a life force who lets everyone into the flow. Hearty thanks to everyone behind the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards for reminding us that we're putting our steps in the footprint of giants.”