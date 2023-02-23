Music review: Yungblud, Hydro, Glasgow

Having mixed old-school punk with lighter-waving ballads, Yungblud proceeded to turn the Hydro into the land of 10,000 cuddles with his exhortation to hug a stranger, writes Fiona Shepherd

A quick straw poll of new fans revealed that there was some fresh blood at this Yungblud show, though not quite enough to fill a big boy arena like the Hydro. No matter: the star attraction – real name Dominic Richard Harrison – has a big enough personality to fill the space. The former Emmerdale actor has honed the role of his life as family-friendly designer punk with a Loki-like stage presence, an empathetic line in outsider appeal and a smorgasbord sound drawing on rock, metal, pop and hip-hop.

A singalong burst of Eminem over the PA paved the way for the bratty rap of 21st Century Liability, followed by the Billy Idol-ish old school punk pop of The Funeral. Harrison hails from Doncaster but his musical roots extend all the way over the pond. The autobiographical Boy in the Black Dress could have been culled from Green Day’s American Idiot musical while Fleabag ("I'm just a fleabag, send me to rehab") was a slightly punked-up Teenage Dirtbag mixed with a touch of Nirvana’s self-loathing sentiment, all recycled for a new generation – two of whom were invited on to a small ante-stage to pogo along to Medication before being safely returned to their parents.

Yungblud PIC: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Harrison is as right-on as they come, presiding over safe moshpits, calling for mutual respect and tolerance, and turning the Hydro into the land of 10,000 cuddles with his exhortation to hug a stranger. His most audacious move was to pause the music in order to screen a black-and-white animated short on shared vulnerabilities which took the form of a gruesome but ultimately redemptive fairytale.