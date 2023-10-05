Music review: The Waterboys, Usher Hall, Edinburgh ****

There were people in the hall for this show, it seemed clear from the response, who were essentially here to experience the classic 1985 Waterboys track The Whole of the Moon being played live. In which case, they had a lot of waiting to do, because Mike Scott and his band put in a good shift before rounding their show off with the big one. Across two sets of more than an hour each, with a 25-minute break in the middle, they toured through the diverse and unexpected alleyways of his 15-album Waterboys career.

In cowboy hat, denims and flares, Scott looked like Neil Young or a solo-flying Byrd, flanked by endlessly performative duelling keyboard duo Brother Paul and James Hallawell. This is the Sea and Easy Rider were pure country-rock, The Lake Isle of Innisfree was gritty, old-school blues. Meanwhile, The Pan Within – framed by a stunning take on Springsteen and Smith’s Because the Night – and a performed reading of Kenneth Grahame’s Piper at the Gates of Dawn from The Wind in the Willows strayed into pure psych-rock whimsy.

Mike Scott PIC: Christian Tierney

Scott seemed unconcerned that his greatest hit overshadowed most of the rest of the set; after all, it’s probably the key element which has allowed him to sustain such an eclectic career. Earlier in the show he had preceded Fisherman’s Blues, itself a reasonably-sized classic, with a deep breath and a “hokay…!”, a little psyche-up for the wave of affection which was about to hit the stage.