Music review: The Dudok Quartet Amsterdam, Paxton House

Technical hitches aside, there were numerous delights to savour in this performance from the Dudok Quartet Amsterdam, writes Ken Walton
By Ken Walton
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:44 BST

Music at Paxton: The Dudok Quartet Amsterdam, Paxton House, Berwickshire ***

If it appeared ironic for the British-based Piatti Quartet to call off Friday’s programme due to the train strikes and be replaced by the Netherlands-based Dudok Quartet Amsterdam, but the latter nonetheless provided their own brand of refreshing opener to this year’s ten-day Music at Paxton festival.

Their aim is not, they declared in a series of chatty interjections, to limit repertoire to the bespoke string quartet canon – anything from 18th century father-of-the-genre Haydn to the present day – but to explore much earlier music through their own transcriptions and adaptable playing style. Thus this unorthodox programme began with a brief set of Medieval/Renaissance arrangements before resorting to clean classical Mozart and richly romantic Tchaikovsky.

The Dudok Quartet PIC: Yuri AndriesThe Dudok Quartet PIC: Yuri Andries
Their opening gambit was quirky, from a raw realisation of Viderunt Omnes by the pioneering 12th-century polyphonist Pérotin, so feisty and rustic it sounded like prototype Bartok, to the anachronistic chromatic contortions of Gesualdo’s madrigal Deh come invan sospiro, a tad bland perhaps in this wordless context. Separating these was a weirdly out-of-tune (the deliberate use of so-called “just intonation”) Kyrie by Machaut, its impact more grating than enlightening.

Few problems in that area – merely minor technical glitches – when it came to Mozart’s K590, the last of his three Prussian Quartets. Here, the Dudok presented their most convincing interpretation: crisp, invigorating, mesmerisingly interactive and instinctively sensitive to the synergetic complexity of the scoring.

Another transcription – Lensky’s Aria from Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegon – proved charming, if inconsequential, as a preface to the same composer’s String Quartet No3, but that latter work – his final quartet – boasted characterful insight, mostly in the cascading theatrics and muted angst of the contrasting inner movements. From a detailed perspective, synchronising issues occasionally rocked the boat. From a musical one, there were numerous delights to savour.

